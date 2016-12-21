​10 penny-wise kitchens that are perfect

One may think that a small budget can hamper all your design dreams, but the fact is that this style challenge can actually give you the opportunity to create something neat with a little creativity. There are many economical ways in which you can do up various quarters of the home, and especially those corners, which require constant updates like the kitchen and the bathroom. The kitchen is one such space where we require maximum functionality and a soothing style that will remain attractive even as we spend time here. While all this may seem like a tall and rather expensive order, there are many ways to achieve the same. Take a look at our ten economical ways to dress up your kitchen and get inspired!
Your chrome appliances will get a colourful punch when you add pops of colour to the walls and the backsplash as well. In such cases, you must take care to keep the cabinets pristine white so that the entire look is well balanced. This kitchen was rendered by the kitchen planners at Iroka.
Wood has a warm and timeless quality that will never go out of style. In fact, once you have installed wooden cabinets and panels in your kitchen, you can freely play around with and upgrade your accessories, as wood is a wonderful element that lets everything else blend in.
Make sure your kitchen is laid out in keeping with a window, which should occupy the main wall. This usually gives the illusion of space and also brings in a well-lit look, thanks to all the natural light that pours in.
A bold hue like red can also be a very becoming shade, so you should not feel too scared to use it. You would do well to combine it with glass and chrome as well as granite counter tops. Make sure the lighting focuses on the various corners so as to bring out the tint of the hue you are using.
The simplicity of an all-natural look is one that can create waves, even in the most compact kitchen. So try and stick to natural textures like unpolished wood and a natural grain so that you are able to bring in this kind of appeal.
This kitchen has a vibrant yet soothing palette that comes together with the natural unfinished beauty of pine wooden textures, even as many pops of colours like yellow and green come through.
Add solid accessories like handles and durable pieces in your kitchen so that you have a sturdy space.
This yellow kitchen makes for a cheerful look, which is unique as well.
The posh, neat and small kitchenette can fit into even the most compact corner for a stylish statement.
Raise the bar with this personality rich statement infused with spiffy lighting!
Check out another story - 23 ravishing rustic kitchens.