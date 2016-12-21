Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 penny-wise kitchens that are perfect

Justwords Justwords
CASAS VERDES CAMPOS, hola hola Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

One may think that a small budget can hamper all your design dreams, but the fact is that this style challenge can actually give you the opportunity to create something neat with a little creativity. There are many economical ways in which you can do up various quarters of the home, and especially those corners, which require constant updates like the kitchen and the bathroom. The kitchen is one such space where we require maximum functionality and a soothing style that will remain attractive even as we spend time here. While all this may seem like a tall and rather expensive order, there are many ways to achieve the same. Take a look at our ten economical ways to dress up your kitchen and get inspired!

1. ​Combine colour with chrome

Diseñamos tus espacios para hacerte vivir BUENOS MOMENTOS, IROKA IROKA KitchenStorage
IROKA

IROKA
IROKA
IROKA

Your chrome appliances will get a colourful punch when you add pops of colour to the walls and the backsplash as well. In such cases, you must take care to keep the cabinets pristine white so that the entire look is well balanced. This kitchen was rendered by the kitchen planners at Iroka.

2. ​Timeless wood

American Black Walnut Vauxhall Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Modern kitchen Wood
Tim Wood Limited

American Black Walnut Vauxhall Kitchen designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

Wood has a warm and timeless quality that will never go out of style. In fact, once you have installed wooden cabinets and panels in your kitchen, you can freely play around with and upgrade your accessories, as wood is a wonderful element that lets everything else blend in.

3. ​Well laid out

Inspiração que Vem do Mar, Luizana Wiggers Projetos Luizana Wiggers Projetos KitchenElectronics
Luizana Wiggers Projetos

Luizana Wiggers Projetos
Luizana Wiggers Projetos
Luizana Wiggers Projetos

Make sure your kitchen is laid out in keeping with a window, which should occupy the main wall. This usually gives the illusion of space and also brings in a well-lit look, thanks to all the natural light that pours in.

4. ​Make friends with colour

Diseñamos tus espacios para hacerte vivir BUENOS MOMENTOS, IROKA IROKA KitchenStorage
IROKA

IROKA
IROKA
IROKA

A bold hue like red can also be a very becoming shade, so you should not feel too scared to use it. You would do well to combine it with glass and chrome as well as granite counter tops. Make sure the lighting focuses on the various corners so as to bring out the tint of the hue you are using.

​5. Natural look

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Kitchen
Lozí – Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí – Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

The simplicity of an all-natural look is one that can create waves, even in the most compact kitchen. So try and stick to natural textures like unpolished wood and a natural grain so that you are able to bring in this kind of appeal.

6. ​Colourful statement

CASAS VERDES CAMPOS, hola hola Modern kitchen
hola

hola
hola
hola

This kitchen has a vibrant yet soothing palette that comes together with the natural unfinished beauty of pine wooden textures, even as many pops of colours like yellow and green come through.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. ​Solid handles

Cocinas y closet, Softlinedecor Softlinedecor KitchenBench tops
Softlinedecor

Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor

Add solid accessories like handles and durable pieces in your kitchen so that you have a sturdy space.

8. ​Cheery and unique

Дизайн квартиры 65 м.кв, Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Modern kitchen Yellow
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной

Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной

This yellow kitchen makes for a cheerful look, which is unique as well.

​9. Kitchenette

REFORMA INTEGRAL SALOU, COETASA COETASA Modern kitchen
COETASA

COETASA
COETASA
COETASA

The posh, neat and small kitchenette can fit into even the most compact corner for a stylish statement.

10. ​Breakfast bar

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Raise the bar with this personality rich statement infused with spiffy lighting!

Check out another story - 23 ravishing rustic kitchens.

A dream home for the suburbs
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks