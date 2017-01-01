This beautiful home shines with serene simplicity

Today, we are going to visit Berlin where professionals Brand + Simon Architekten designed a beautiful light, spacious and bright family home that is not only in touch with nature but is as functional as it is stylish too.

This understated design shines in its simplicity and we could all learn a thing or two from it.

This is why we are also delighted to share the plans behind the house, showing you the strategy and organization went into the project from day 1.

Let's take a look!