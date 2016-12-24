Your browser is out-of-date.

A simply awesome apartment with decor ideas you'll love

Justwords Justwords
KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Living room
Today, we will take you through a newly renovated apartment in a residential building from the 60s, in Katowice, Poland. The old and gloomy residence was revamped and some walls demolished to create a more open plan layout. The living, dining and kitchen are seamlessly integrated, while the other three rooms open up to this common space. Pristine white walls and light grey flooring act as the perfect canvas for sleek and modern plywood furniture. The home now receives oodles of natural light, and minimalistic decor and indoor greenery add to its charm. Credit goes to architect Joanna Kubieniec.

Refreshing openness

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Living room
As we said before, the dining and living areas merge nicely with each other for an open and airy look. Trendy furniture in grey and light-hued wood, and some indoor plants make for a cozy setting.

A different view

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Minimalist dining room
From the living space, you can see the compact and minimal kitchen in the corner opposite the dining arrangement. Bright white walls make the apartment look spacious and fresh, while simple and lean furniture adds a dollop of smartness.

Smart integration

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Minimalist dining room
The other rooms in this home open up nicely to the common space, and ensure ample cross-ventilation. The smooth flooring is continuous and lends uniformity to the design.

Cozy kitchen

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Kitchen
Neat and minimal wooden cabinets add a touch of warmth to the pure white kitchen. The countertop is smooth, clean and fitted with ultramodern fixtures.

Sunny perspective

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Kitchen
Large glass windows flood the open kitchen with tons of sunlight, while a customised niche accommodates the fridge nicely.

Productive study room

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Study/office
Spotless white and smooth walls, sleek and minimal furniture, and lush greens make the study room a serene and very productive space. Sunlight enters through the glass windows and fills the room with positivity as well.

Green touch for the bedroom

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Minimalist bedroom
Though minimally furnished, the spacious and bright bedroom features potted plants for a nature-friendly look. The frames of the bed and side tables are skeletal, while in-built plywood cabinets opposite the bed offer ample storage space.

Wood and white bathroom

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Minimalist style bathroom
Plywood accents and white walls combine to make the simple bathroom truly refreshing. The trendy sanitary wares add convenience to this space.

Check out another tour for more inspiration - The home that bonds with nature.

Other pictures from this project

KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Living room
KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Living room
KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Kitchen
KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Study/office
KOSZUTKA, Joanna Kubieniec Joanna Kubieniec Minimalist style bathroom
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

