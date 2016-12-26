10 home decor blunders you keep making

We can't all be professional interior designers, but this is certainly not an excuse to be content with living in a messy or chaotic home.
Whether it's a home improvement project gone wrong, an overloaded room full of memories or a bedroom with colours that clash, we all have at least one place in the home that could look a bit nicer.
But where to start?
But where to start?
We all know how much time we spend in the bathroom, getting ready for the day. It's a space where we can truly carve out a few precious moments of relaxation, which is why the decor and design of this space is so important. Make sure you have enough storage.
Use some carefully selected accessories that add a touch of luxury to this room—it is totally worth it!
Disorder is never in style! It creates a stressful and sloppy atmosphere. Make sure that you have good storage facilities such as drawers, cupboards and shelves so you can keep items neatly stored away.
Besides being beautiful, a bedroom should also be very comfortable. It should be a space where you rest and recover, ready to take on the next day! But how can you sleep properly and feel rejuvenated if you have a poor quality mattress?
Invest in a decent mattress and some attractive, cozy, warm, modern and inviting linen and your body and mind with thank you!
Even if you love bright colours, opt for a colour palette in the bedroom that conveys serenity. This is essential for an undisturbed sleep.
We suggest going for soft pastels or neutral, earthy tones.
Don't lose sight of the functionality of the room. For example, a living room and a study have two very distinct functions. Decorating these rooms according to their purposes is important!
Keep the main function of the room in mind and it will be much easier to furnish it accordingly.
A room with too many elements conveys the same feeling of negativity that an empty space or poorly furnished space does.
Avoid furniture that is too big for the space and opt for the less is more approach.
Chipped crockery, ugly or unfashionable cutlery and mismatched tableware are lethal for the look and feel of your dining room!
Even the best source of artificial lighting does not enhance a space like natural light does. Invest in a large window or a skylight where you can soak your interiors in natural light. It will create a warm and inviting space instantly, especially in this warm, summer Canadian months.
A single light source in the kitchen is not enough to make this space pleasant. Invest in plenty of layered lighting throughout including ceiling lights and lamps, which will create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere.
You also want to be able to see what you are cooking!
Maintaining order and cleanliness in your home is not just about appearances. Make sure your cupboards and drawers are tidy, organised and neat too! You don't want your home to be in a constant state of confusion and disorder behind the scenes.
Out of sight, out of mind? Not in this case!
