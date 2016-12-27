10 small homes that pack a big punch

Often when we think about small homes, we imagine that they won't be very attractive. It seems like they will be cramped and crowded and thus unappealing.

Yet, with a bit of innovation and creativity, a small house can hold all everything you need. Don't believe us?

That's why homify has curated 10 small homes that are so stylish and aesthetically pleasing that you have to see them to believe them. These designs from some of the top professionals from around the world, show how much potential exists in even the tiniest spaces.