10 small homes that pack a big punch

Leigh Leigh
Two Bedroom Wee House - Caithness , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses
Often when we think about small homes, we imagine that they won't be very attractive. It seems like they will be cramped and crowded and thus unappealing.

Yet, with a bit of innovation and creativity, a small house can hold all everything you need. Don't believe us?

That's why homify has curated 10 small homes that are so stylish and aesthetically pleasing that you have to see them to believe them. These designs from some of the top professionals from around the world, show how much potential exists in even the tiniest spaces.

1. A little white house with a green door

Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Take a simple and small home and give it some modern personality by adding a bright colour to the front door, window frames or shutters. 

2. Mix materials

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

Just because a home is small, doesn't mean that it can't pack a punch. Mix raw materials and play with shapes, sizes and spatial planes to create a gorgeous home worthy of awards.

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

3. A welcoming entrance

Schoolmasters eco house build different Modern houses
build different

Schoolmasters eco house

build different
build different
build different

No matter the size of your home, it should feature a warm and welcoming entrance that gives guests a good first impression of your style, tastes and personality.

Have a look at these 10 terrific ideas for an excellent entrance for inspiration.

4. Don't forget the terrace

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

Extend the living area of your small home out onto a spacious terrace and you'll instantly make it seem that much bigger. You'll also create a multi-functional area that can be used for relaxing, dining and entertaining.

5. Charming and traditional

Wee House Show Home The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Wee House Show Home

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

classic style like this never goes out of fashion and works for any size home!

6. Wood is always an option

Pobble House, Guy Hollaway Guy Hollaway Modern houses
Guy Hollaway

Pobble House

Guy Hollaway
Guy Hollaway
Guy Hollaway

Wood is a wonderful material for a home design and it works for any style – from modern to rustic! What's more is that it lasts in all weather conditions, making it very durable.

7. Get creative

Beach Hampton homify Modern houses
homify

Beach Hampton

homify
homify
homify

A small home is an opportunity to do something different, outrageous and unique. Speak to your architect about a style, shape or design that has never been done before.

8. Connect with outdoor spaces

A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett, Dow Jones Architects Dow Jones Architects Minimalist house
Dow Jones Architects

A Timber-Clad House Design on the Isle of Wight: The Sett

Dow Jones Architects
Dow Jones Architects
Dow Jones Architects

Another way to extend your home is to make sure there is a strong connection to the garden that surrounds it. This makes the home feel that much bigger, more airy and light.

9. Capitalize on the views

Camp Hammer, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Uptic Studios

Camp Hammer

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

This small home is proof that size doesn't matter. With a view like this, what more do you need?

10. In the middle of nowhere

Two Bedroom Wee House - Caithness , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses
The Wee House Company

Two Bedroom Wee House – Caithness

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Another advantage to a small home is that it gives you flexibility to plant your roots just about anywhere!

Also have a look at these 8 small homes that won't break your budget.

Were you surprised by some of these gorgeous houses?

