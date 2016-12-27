10 small homes that pack a big punch

Often when we think about small homes, we imagine that they won't be very attractive. It seems like they will be cramped and crowded and thus unappealing.
Yet, with a bit of innovation and creativity, a small house can hold all everything you need. Don't believe us?
That's why homify has curated 10 small homes that are so stylish and aesthetically pleasing that you have to see them to believe them. These designs from some of the top professionals from around the world, show how much potential exists in even the tiniest spaces.
Take a simple and small home and give it some modern personality by adding a bright colour to the front door, window frames or shutters.
Just because a home is small, doesn't mean that it can't pack a punch. Mix raw materials and play with shapes, sizes and spatial planes to create a gorgeous home worthy of awards.
Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.
No matter the size of your home, it should feature a warm and welcoming entrance that gives guests a good first impression of your style, tastes and personality.
Have a look at these 10 terrific ideas for an excellent entrance for inspiration.
Extend the living area of your small home out onto a spacious terrace and you'll instantly make it seem that much bigger. You'll also create a multi-functional area that can be used for relaxing, dining and entertaining.
A classic style like this never goes out of fashion and works for any size home!
Wood is a wonderful material for a home design and it works for any style – from modern to rustic! What's more is that it lasts in all weather conditions, making it very durable.
A small home is an opportunity to do something different, outrageous and unique. Speak to your architect about a style, shape or design that has never been done before.
Another way to extend your home is to make sure there is a strong connection to the garden that surrounds it. This makes the home feel that much bigger, more airy and light.
This small home is proof that size doesn't matter. With a view like this, what more do you need?
Another advantage to a small home is that it gives you flexibility to plant your roots just about anywhere!
Also have a look at these 8 small homes that won't break your budget.