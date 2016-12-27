Cozy up to these 5 chalets

A chalet is a type of building or house, native to the Alpine regions of Europe.

This style is characterized a heavy, gently sloping roof; wide, well-supported eaves set at right angles to the front of the house and natural materials such as wood and stone.

Today at homify, we are going to explore five gorgeous chalets and see just how appealing this style is. It's chilly, snowy and the days are dark and short so join as we cozy up to these gorgeous houses.