​8 ways to use cacti in your home décor

Justwords Justwords
Kakteen – stachelige Deko für Ihr Wohnzimmer, Agentur belmedia GmbH Agentur belmedia GmbH Interior landscaping Green
Loading admin actions …

The cactus is a controversial plant when it comes to home décor. Many people love this hardy plant and can’t get enough of it, while others steer clear of these spiny succulents. The purpose of the cactus’s thorns is certainly to keep animals at bay but they deter humans too. Interestingly,  cacti are no-go plants if you are into Feng Shui. This Chinese philosophical system of harmonizing with the surrounding environment does not allow a cactus inside the house due to its assertive energy flow, which apparently is not ideal for a welcoming family environment. For those who love cacti and must have them in the house notwithstanding, here are some tips for you to have a great experience with these striking, low-maintenance plants!

1. ​Watering the cactus

Kakteen – stachelige Deko für Ihr Wohnzimmer, Agentur belmedia GmbH Agentur belmedia GmbH Interior landscaping Green
A cactus does not require much water. If you forget to water your cactus for a while don’t panic and over-water it or it may rot! In fact, some species of cactus go into hibernation during the winter months when there isn’t much sunlight! During this phase, watering can be avoided altogether for most cacti.

2. ​Utilizing sunlight

Kakteen – stachelige Deko für Ihr Wohnzimmer, Agentur belmedia GmbH Agentur belmedia GmbH Interior landscaping Green
Cacti need a lot of sunlight during summer and are best placed in a window that faces south or south-west. If your window has a ledge outside, you can even put them on the ledge and still benefit from their beauty from within the house! One point to remember is that all cacti do not like intense heat and should not be placed over a radiator. During their winter hibernation period, you can move the cacti to a cooler location.

3. ​Marking boundaries

CASA COR MINAS 2014, Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden
According to Feng Shui, cacti create a border between us and the outside world. If you love cacti but have doubts about having them in the house, one ingenious midway path is to place your cacti along the staircase like a green railing. In this way, they will form a border between the public spaces below and your private bedroom above.

4. ​Suitable pots

boks 04 - aranżacja, nomad studio nomad studio Modern bathroom
Most cacti come in very original but somewhat peculiar shapes! Placing them in trendy rectangular glass pots brings style and neatness to their look. These pots look great in any living space, even the bathroom!

5. ​Making a mini-garden

MODELO PAILA, CURADORAS CURADORAS Garden Plant pots & vases
Creating a miniature cactus garden is a great stressbuster, particularly for city dwellers who get hardly any time outdoors!

6. ​Ideal for the individualist

Pompilio Plants, Pompilio Plants Pompilio Plants Garden Plants & flowers
A cactus is self-reliant and unique and is therefore the ideal plant to reflect the personality of an individualist! Moreover, it requires very little care.

7. ​Cleaning the cactus

homify Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Cactus owners need to be tenacious! Use a cotton bud to clean the dust, carefully avoiding the spines.

8. ​Creative décor

COLECCION CACTUS, CURADORAS CURADORAS Garden Plant pots & vases
Innovative cactus-inspired pots such as these are so vibrant!  What a creative way to enhance your décor!

Follow these 8 tips and become a proud cactus owner! Here are some awe-inspiring ideas that might pique your interest - 6fabulous kitchens measuring less than 12sqm!

The home with rooftop drama
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

