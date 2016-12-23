​8 ways to use cacti in your home décor

The cactus is a controversial plant when it comes to home décor. Many people love this hardy plant and can’t get enough of it, while others steer clear of these spiny succulents. The purpose of the cactus’s thorns is certainly to keep animals at bay but they deter humans too. Interestingly, cacti are no-go plants if you are into Feng Shui. This Chinese philosophical system of harmonizing with the surrounding environment does not allow a cactus inside the house due to its assertive energy flow, which apparently is not ideal for a welcoming family environment. For those who love cacti and must have them in the house notwithstanding, here are some tips for you to have a great experience with these striking, low-maintenance plants!
A cactus does not require much water. If you forget to water your cactus for a while don’t panic and over-water it or it may rot! In fact, some species of cactus go into hibernation during the winter months when there isn’t much sunlight! During this phase, watering can be avoided altogether for most cacti.
Cacti need a lot of sunlight during summer and are best placed in a window that faces south or south-west. If your window has a ledge outside, you can even put them on the ledge and still benefit from their beauty from within the house! One point to remember is that all cacti do not like intense heat and should not be placed over a radiator. During their winter hibernation period, you can move the cacti to a cooler location.
According to Feng Shui, cacti create a border between us and the outside world. If you love cacti but have doubts about having them in the house, one ingenious midway path is to place your cacti along the staircase like a green railing. In this way, they will form a border between the public spaces below and your private bedroom above.
Most cacti come in very original but somewhat peculiar shapes! Placing them in trendy rectangular glass pots brings style and neatness to their look. These pots look great in any living space, even the bathroom!
Creating a miniature cactus garden is a great stressbuster, particularly for city dwellers who get hardly any time outdoors!
A cactus is self-reliant and unique and is therefore the ideal plant to reflect the personality of an individualist! Moreover, it requires very little care.
Cactus owners need to be tenacious! Use a cotton bud to clean the dust, carefully avoiding the spines.
Innovative cactus-inspired pots such as these are so vibrant! What a creative way to enhance your décor!
Follow these 8 tips and become a proud cactus owner!