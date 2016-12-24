​5 effective ways to add an element of fun to cleaning your home

The job is done and the house is spic and span! Now you must prevent it from becoming messy too soon. Simple things like not leaving newspapers and clothes lying around, and giving the surfaces a quick wipe from time to time will reduce your weekly clean-up time substantially.

These 5 simple but useful guidelines are a great way to make your house-cleaning task a much easier and enjoyable job! Take a look at another ideabook for more ideas - Seven lighting mistakes we are guilty of!