Vibrant Greenery – the colour of 2017

This flowery wall embellishment makes a pleasing statement about reconnecting with the natural world – as modernity throws more gadgets and screens into your living room, the idea of enveloping yourself in nature becomes all the more appealing. Although the rest of the room is decidedly neutral, the green in this design changes the entire tone of the room to align with a fresher, livelier aesthetic.

For a great resource on living room designs, see this ideabook with 30 inspiring ideas for your living room!