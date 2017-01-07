Vibrant Greenery – the colour of 2017

For nature lovers everywhere, the design trends of 2017 are bringing a delightfully fresh surprise: Pantone (often considered the colour authority for interior design) has named the Colour of the Year for 2017, and it's zesty, vibrant, and utterly green. Somewhere between lime and mint,
Greenery is the colour that's expected to characterize design schemes in this coming year, from beauty products to wall paint, bringing it with a a sense of rejuvenation, upbeat energy, and vivid connection to the natural world.
Explore a few
Greenery inspired designs below!
This trendy office has embraced the high energy of a Greenery tone in the wavy, textured partition wall, complimented by the natural wooden desk and offset by the hi-tech geometrical look of the lightweight office chairs. A trow of fresh green grass makes for an especially uplifting and energizing setup. This high energy theme is bound to make for a productive office setting!
This modern approach takes several bright and limey shades, infusing a wild and fresh feeling into the wall, rug, and chair. In a compact room with no windows on three of its sides, these tangy touches bring a heightened sense of springtime and revival into the space.
One simple way to bring the Greenery theme into your kitchen is through the addition of a small herb garden – but if you're looking for more permanent changes, adding zesty cabinetry and shelving like this vibrant example is a tempting option! Not for the faint of heart, this kitchen is practically bursting forth with energy thanks to these brightly coloured features. A kitchen is an especially appropriate room for Greenery, as the kitchen is a common ground for connecting to nature, through the food that is prepared and shared within the space.
This flowery wall embellishment makes a pleasing statement about reconnecting with the natural world – as modernity throws more gadgets and screens into your living room, the idea of enveloping yourself in nature becomes all the more appealing. Although the rest of the room is decidedly neutral, the green in this design changes the entire tone of the room to align with a fresher, livelier aesthetic.
Of course, the colour Greenery can only do so much on its own. Consider embracing this trend by adding real greenery to compliment your zesty, upbeat furniture and freshly painted Greenery walls. Terrariums have become popular, and there are many plants that thrive indoors, including many succulents, herbs, and cacti. In this example, all furniture (including the lusciously green couch) seems to point towards the lush and overflowing patio plants outside the window – the real protagonist of the scene.