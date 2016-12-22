17 materials to make your dull walls magnificient

Eager to start living in your new home or maybe you are looking forward to a stylish experience in your remodelled abode? Before you add furniture and decor elements to the interiors, it is important to think how you want to clad your walls. After all, plain and simple walls are so passé! We're got a wide array of materials and ideas to coat your walls in an elegant manner, so that they reflect your taste and personality. These tips are budget-friendly as well.