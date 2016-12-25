A dusty old home gets back its charm

Built in the 1880s on the foundations of a burnt down building, this house was suffering from a rusty basement infrastructure. But after a detailed inspection by the architects at Studio D11, it was found that a holistic renovation was essential. Layouts were made more modern and open, and the two floors of the house were interlinked stylishly. But during the makeover process, some old charming elements were retained for an elegant and unique look. Read on to know more.