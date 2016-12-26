A luxurious home in the lap of nature

The luxurious and sprawling villa we are about to explore in Velp, Netherlands, is a part of the Ecological Network and hence beautifully integrated with its natural surroundings. The architects at Van Hoogevest Architecten worked together with the Copijn Garden and landscape architects to develop the property in a way which protects the endangered species in the area. A stream was also created to encourage the sustenance of crayfishes and kingfishers. Since the client was heavily influenced by the works of the American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the residence features sleek lines and large eaves. The interiors are contemporary and offer refreshing views of the outdoors too.
Situated amidst lush green grass, dense bushes and towering trees, the house shines like a modern jewel in white and grey. The setting is serene and charming and completely removed from the bustle of city life.
Here’s a look at the right side of the structure. Sharp angles and stark lines define the facade, with large eaves offering protection against the sun.
The left side of the abode lets you take a closer look at the stream, which lends an idyllic feel here. It is easy to make out that the verdant lawn and sleek stairs lead to open and shaded outdoor seating spots. The house also features a large balcony on the upper floor, so that the inhabitants stay connected with nature at all times. Numerous glass doors and windows also ensure this.
Grass grows on the steps leading to the ground floor terrace for a unique aesthetic appeal. It shows how well-integrated this house is with nature.
The expansive terrace offers ample opportunities to lounge around under the sun and breathe in fresh air. Wooden planks add warmth, while stones and plants add rustic charm.
An outdoor fireplace makes sure that the family gets to admire nature or relish outdoor parties in winter months too.
White and dashes of grey dominate the spacious interiors of the villa for an elegant and modern look. The white and open kitchen features neat and smooth cabinets and trendy appliances for convenient cooking. With glass windows all around, the interior looks truly inviting.
The dining space is right in front of the kitchen and makes socialisation easy when guests are over. The simple and chic furniture goes very well with the gorgeous bay window overlooking the lively greenery outside. What an exotic spot to relish meals.
The wood and white staircase leading upstairs is simple yet fashionable. It complements the stone tiles on the floor and makes this space cosy and warm.
A splash of leaf green makes the bathroom a stylish and very lively space. It is very much in sync with the natural surroundings of the villa too. Trendy fixtures and smooth surfaces add to the appeal.
