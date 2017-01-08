10 surprising cube-shaped homes

These cube-shaped homes are practical, functional and economical – no wonder, given that the cube is a fundamental, oft-used construction shape. Many modular or prefabricated homes take on a particularly cube-like geometric shape, a design which makes it easy to deliver the parts of the home in concise modules and align them easily based on their even lines and right angles. Cube homes often take on a modern look, often seen in designs that emphasize a seamlessly flat roof and fiercely rectilinear nature.

In these examples, you'll find cubic homes that range from eco-inspired cabins to luxuriously modern villas, each with their own unique style. Find home inspiration from these bold and beautiful cube-shaped homes!