Want a warm, inviting home? Avoid these 6 mistakes

Want a cozier home or a house that visitors will rave about after they leave? It's easier than you think. Whether you are inspired by minimalism or rustic style, make your home as warm and inviting as it can be. We’ll share 6 mistakes to avoid when you want to make your home feel cozy.
To get a cozier home, stop using too much colour! Keep a colour palette as simple as possible. It makes any room look more chic and cozy. Trendy and seasonal colours change all the time so pick colours that will last. Carefully choose your palette and accent colours and don’t use to much colour. Check out this living room that sticks to a simple pale pink accent colour.
We love shopping as much as the next guy, but take it from us, impulse buys do not belong in the living room. When you’re buying furniture for your home, each piece should be chosen with love and care. Take time to make sure that the pieces you’re getting are going to be suitable for your look and your lifestyle. Cozy homes have well loved and cohesive furniture, not a mishmash of styles.
Think about where your TV is in your home. If you have a household of TV-loving couch potatoes, keep the TV in a more central place so you can comfortably watch with friends and family. If you want to take the focus off your TV more in the home, then don’t make it the center of attention. Cozy homes are perfectly suited to your needs, so help yourself out and arrange your TV properly.
This mistake is simple. Cozy homes don’t have extra furniture! Take out pieces that are crowding you or that you don’t use all that often. Do you need to have 8 dining chairs out? Maybe put a few in storage. It’s hard to feel comfy when there’s too much furniture in the room. Talk to a professional if you need some more help!
Cozy homes are not lit with fluorescent tubes. Lighting is an overlooked element that can be the cherry on top of your cozy sunday. Make use of natural light and warm lamps and fixtures to create a layered lighting scheme. It will make your home feel cozier.
Choosing furniture for the way it looks is an easy way to get a living room that no one wants to hang out in. Comfort and design go hand in hand. Coffee tables should be within reach of the couch. Don't get uncomfortable furniture no matter how beautiful. Stay away from textiles and fabrics that scratch, pill, and shed. You could be standing in your own way to a cozier home
