Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Want a warm, inviting home? Avoid these 6 mistakes

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
Loading admin actions …

Want a cozier home or a house that visitors will rave about after they leave? It's easier than you think. Whether you are inspired by minimalism or rustic style, make your home as warm and inviting as it can be. We’ll share 6 mistakes to avoid when you want to make your home feel cozy.

Mistake #1 Too much colour

Villa te Diepenveen, Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V. Modern living room
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.
Friso Woudstra Architecten BNA B.V.

To get a cozier home, stop using too much colour! Keep a colour palette as simple as possible. It makes any room look more chic and cozy. Trendy and seasonal colours change all the time so pick colours that will last. Carefully choose your palette and accent colours and don’t use to much colour. Check out this living room that sticks to a simple pale pink accent colour.

Mistake #2 Buying the wrong furniture

CASA HARAS SANTA MARIA, Estudio Arqt Estudio Arqt Modern living room
Estudio Arqt

Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt

We love shopping as much as the next guy, but take it from us, impulse buys do not belong in the living room. When you’re buying furniture for your home, each piece should be chosen with love and care. Take time to make sure that the pieces you’re getting are going to be suitable for your look and your lifestyle. Cozy homes have well loved and cohesive furniture, not a mishmash of styles.

Mistake #3 TV worship

Espacios amplios integrados. Madera-tierra-beige, Estudio Alvarez Angiono Estudio Alvarez Angiono Modern living room
Estudio Alvarez Angiono

Estudio Alvarez Angiono
Estudio Alvarez Angiono
Estudio Alvarez Angiono

Think about where your TV is in your home. If you have a household of TV-loving couch potatoes, keep the TV in a more central place so you can comfortably watch with friends and family. If you want to take the focus off your TV more in the home, then don’t make it the center of attention. Cozy homes are perfectly suited to your needs, so help yourself out and arrange your TV properly.

Mistake #4 Cramming the room with furniture

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

This mistake is simple. Cozy homes don’t have extra furniture! Take out pieces that are crowding you or that you don’t use all that often. Do you need to have 8 dining chairs out? Maybe put a few in storage. It’s hard to feel comfy when there’s too much furniture in the room. Talk to a professional if you need some more help!

Mistake #5 Poor lighting

casa DL, jose m zamora ARQ jose m zamora ARQ Living room Concrete
jose m zamora ARQ

jose m zamora ARQ
jose m zamora ARQ
jose m zamora ARQ

Cozy homes are not lit with fluorescent tubes. Lighting is an overlooked element that can be the cherry on top of your cozy sunday. Make use of natural light and warm lamps and fixtures to create a layered lighting scheme. It will make your home feel cozier.

Mistake #6 But it’s pretty!

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern living room Glass Beige
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

Choosing furniture for the way it looks is an easy way to get a living room that no one wants to hang out in. Comfort and design go hand in hand. Coffee tables should be within reach of the couch. Don't get uncomfortable furniture no matter how beautiful. Stay away from textiles and fabrics that scratch, pill, and shed. You could be standing in your own way to a cozier home

For more inspiration, read our feature about a cozy home hidden in the forest

18 space-saving furniture ideas perfect for your home
How do you make your home feel cozy?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks