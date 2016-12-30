10 captivating chalet-style homes

This chalet is sleek, minimalistic, and totally new school. It’s hard to see the influence from the traditional style, but it’s there in the shape of the steep gabled roof and the extensive use of wood. It’s a bold interpretation of the classic chalet style.

Thanks for checking out our list of the 10 most captivating chalet-inspired! We hope their simple wood structure and sloped roofs took you on a mini vacation to the romantic, snow-capped Alps. For more inspiration, check out our feature on a picturesque Muskoka cottage steeped in history.