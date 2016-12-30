Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 captivating chalet-style homes

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
homify Patios & Decks
Loading admin actions …

Chalets come to us by way of the Swiss Alps. We love chalet style because it showcases the rustic charm of wood. We’ve got a list of 10 captivating chalets around the world inspired by traditional Swiss architecture. Whether they are holiday homes or year-round living spaces, each of these inspiring chalets makes us want to book a ski vacation or escape into the mountains! Let's start our list now and see the 10 most captivating chalets.

1. Modern Chalet

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style house
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

Rustic and modern materials combine to make this twist on the traditional chalet. We love the wide skylight and the glazed wall of the home. The natural straw roof makes the home look more like a gingerbread house!

2. Lincoln log cabin

Дом из сруба, Ново-Рижское шоссе, Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Rustic style house
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

This wooden chalet uses rustic wood to get a Lincoln log cabin look. Heavy eaves and a festive red roof make this home an elegant addition to our list. Connect with professionals on homify if you want to add some chalet style to your life. 

3. Tropical chalet

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

This guesthouse is a tropical breeze crossed with a Swiss chalet. Traditional wood posts and beams look charming in the warm setting. Glass panels with metal frames bring a modern edge to the relaxed ease of the chalet.

4. Forest chalet

Cockatoos Nest Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

Cockatoos Nest

Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat
Woodlands Rainforest Retreat

A chalet in the forest like this gets you in touch with nature. Check out the thick and lush forest surrounding the home! The chalet’s terrace shows off views of the nearby lake.

5. Glamorous chalet

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Country style house
Olaa Arquitetos

Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos

Traditional chalet style is elevated by this home. The home is integrated into the landscape by the use of natural materials like wood and stone. Rustic yet glamorous, we’d love to spend a winter underneath this roof!

6. Warm wood chalet

Einfamilienhaus, Thoma Holz GmbH Thoma Holz GmbH Classic style houses
Thoma Holz GmbH

Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH
Thoma Holz GmbH

This chalet makes use of the natural warmth of wood to make a home with indelible charm. Built into the side of a mountain, the home has incredible views. This home off the beaten path invites you to explore the romantic setting. We love the garden! Gorgeous in the summer time!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Beach side chalet

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

While chalets are usually found in the rolling hills of mountains, this one sits next to the beach! We love the tropical vibe of this home. The design of the roof even looks like banana leaves!

8. Urban chalet

Casa de Inverno, Kauer Arquitetura e Design Kauer Arquitetura e Design Rustic style house
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

Having a taste of the Alps in the city is easy with this home. This home combines wood with exposed brick to make an elegant statement. You can almost feel the cool mountain air just by looking at this city-side chalet.

9. Contemporary chalet

Schuurwoning, Bongers Architecten Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten
Bongers Architecten

This chalet is worthy of a spot in a gallery! A deconstructed play on the traditional chalet shape, the home has a contemporary silhouette. Check out the brick chimney! We love the combo of glass and brick.

10. New school chalet

M House JAMIE FALLA Modern houses Wood Brown
JAMIE FALLA

M House

JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

This chalet is sleek, minimalistic, and totally new school. It’s hard to see the influence from the traditional style, but it’s there in the shape of the steep gabled roof and the extensive use of wood. It’s a bold interpretation of the classic chalet style.

Thanks for checking out our list of the 10 most captivating chalet-inspired! We hope their simple wood structure and sloped roofs took you on a mini vacation to the romantic, snow-capped Alps. For more inspiration, check out our feature on a picturesque Muskoka cottage steeped in history.

This home cleverly combines contemporary with traditional
Which cottage was your favourite? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks