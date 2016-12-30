10 captivating chalet-style homes

Chalets come to us by way of the Swiss Alps. We love chalet style because it showcases the rustic charm of wood. We’ve got a list of 10 captivating chalets around the world inspired by traditional Swiss architecture. Whether they are holiday homes or year-round living spaces, each of these inspiring chalets makes us want to book a ski vacation or escape into the mountains! Let's start our list now and see the 10 most captivating chalets.
Rustic and modern materials combine to make this twist on the traditional chalet. We love the wide skylight and the glazed wall of the home. The natural straw roof makes the home look more like a gingerbread house!
This wooden chalet uses rustic wood to get a Lincoln log cabin look. Heavy eaves and a festive red roof make this home an elegant addition to our list. Connect with professionals on homify if you want to add some chalet style to your life.
This guesthouse is a tropical breeze crossed with a Swiss chalet. Traditional wood posts and beams look charming in the warm setting. Glass panels with metal frames bring a modern edge to the relaxed ease of the chalet.
A chalet in the forest like this gets you in touch with nature. Check out the thick and lush forest surrounding the home! The chalet’s terrace shows off views of the nearby lake.
Traditional chalet style is elevated by this home. The home is integrated into the landscape by the use of natural materials like wood and stone. Rustic yet glamorous, we’d love to spend a winter underneath this roof!
This chalet makes use of the natural warmth of wood to make a home with indelible charm. Built into the side of a mountain, the home has incredible views. This home off the beaten path invites you to explore the romantic setting. We love the garden! Gorgeous in the summer time!
While chalets are usually found in the rolling hills of mountains, this one sits next to the beach! We love the tropical vibe of this home. The design of the roof even looks like banana leaves!
Having a taste of the Alps in the city is easy with this home. This home combines wood with exposed brick to make an elegant statement. You can almost feel the cool mountain air just by looking at this city-side chalet.
This chalet is worthy of a spot in a gallery! A deconstructed play on the traditional chalet shape, the home has a contemporary silhouette. Check out the brick chimney! We love the combo of glass and brick.
This chalet is sleek, minimalistic, and totally new school. It’s hard to see the influence from the traditional style, but it’s there in the shape of the steep gabled roof and the extensive use of wood. It’s a bold interpretation of the classic chalet style.
Thanks for checking out our list of the 10 most captivating chalet-inspired! We hope their simple wood structure and sloped roofs took you on a mini vacation to the romantic, snow-capped Alps.