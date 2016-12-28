8 exceptional houses to inspire your inner architect

The idea of living in a house far away from the hustle and bustle of the city can be a dream for many, yet difficult to implement. However, in today's article, we are going to look at eight spectacular and opulent houses, which can offer home owners an incomparable lifestyle.
As you explore these homify images, you will be inspired by the amount of options that exist in the world, thanks to top design professionals. These houses are full of details, which you can apply to your very own home even if on a smaller scale.
Are you ready to have a look at them?
When you think about living away from the city, there are a lot of home designs that come to mind. A wooden house, however, is always a good choice. It is a natural material, which will harmonize beautifully with the surrounding environment. Wood also works with any style or design.
Have a look at these 10 wooden houses that will make you yell wow for inspiration!
Glass and concrete are assembled in this design in a composition of two cubes, creating a very modern and cutting-edge design. The swimming pool is the cherry on top!
This modern home is simple yet very effective with clean lines and clear shapes. The lighting throughout enhances the intricate details, making for a very impressive piece of architecture.
This house evokes a sense of nostalgia and romance because of its unusual design. It looks like a fairytale castle! The white curves stand out against the brick walls, packing quite a punch.
This design connects a spacious terrace with the interior of the house, creating a very expansive living area. The architectural language combines modernity with tradition, making use of classic and timeless elements.
This house brings together two very strong materials, achieving a very elegant combination of stone and glass.
Distributed over two floors, this natural home also seamlessly integrates interior and exterior environments.
This house has futuristic vision. The upper floor is surrounded by a solid frame of apparent concrete, while the rest of the facade is made up of large, glazed windows. This is a wonderful example of how functionality and design collide.
This house looks like it's the setting for a flashy movie of sorts! The elaborate design of the entrance attracts special attention, while the columns and accessories are simply grand. The designers have paid very closely attention to detail here!
