8 exceptional houses to inspire your inner architect

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern houses
The idea of living in a house far away from the hustle and bustle of the city can be a dream for many, yet difficult to implement. However, in today's article, we are going to look at eight spectacular and opulent houses, which can offer home owners an incomparable lifestyle.

As you explore these homify images, you will be inspired by the amount of options that exist in the world, thanks to top design professionals. These houses are full of details, which you can apply to your very own home even if on a smaller scale.

Are you ready to have a look at them?

1. A wooden structure

homify Log cabin
When you think about living away from the city, there are a lot of home designs that come to mind. A wooden house, however, is always a good choice. It is a natural material, which will harmonize beautifully with the surrounding environment. Wood also works with any style or design.

Have a look at these 10 wooden houses that will make you yell wow for inspiration!

2. A dance of geometries

Legal Air, DYOV STUDIO Arquitectura, Concepto Passivhaus Mediterraneo 653 77 38 06 DYOV STUDIO Arquitectura, Concepto Passivhaus Mediterraneo 653 77 38 06 Mediterranean style house
Glass and concrete are assembled in this design in a composition of two cubes, creating a very modern and cutting-edge design. The swimming pool is the cherry on top!

3. The modern mansion

homify Modern houses
This modern home is simple yet very effective with clean lines and clear shapes. The lighting throughout enhances the intricate details, making for a very impressive piece of architecture.

4. A romantic story

Calverley Park, Robyn Falck Interiors Robyn Falck Interiors Modern houses
This house evokes a sense of nostalgia and romance because of its unusual design. It looks like a fairytale castle! The white curves stand out against the brick walls, packing quite a punch.

5. The charm of the countryside

Einfamilienhaus in Laxenburg, WUNSCHHAUS WUNSCHHAUS Mediterranean style house
This design connects a spacious terrace with the interior of the house, creating a very expansive living area. The architectural language combines modernity with tradition, making use of classic and timeless elements.

6. Pure elegance

Villa Ronco sopra Ascona, Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura Aldo Rampazzi Studio di Architettura Modern terrace
This house brings together two very strong materials, achieving a very elegant combination of stone and glass. 

Distributed over two floors, this natural home also seamlessly integrates interior and exterior environments.

7. For the futuristic soul

BK House, Bahadır Kul Architects Bahadır Kul Architects Modern houses
This house has futuristic vision. The upper floor is surrounded by a solid frame of apparent concrete, while the rest of the facade is made up of large, glazed windows. This is a wonderful example of how functionality and design collide.

8. Out of a film!

homify Modern houses
This house looks like it's the setting for a flashy movie of sorts! The elaborate design of the entrance attracts special attention, while the columns and accessories are simply grand. The designers have paid very closely attention to detail here! 

If you've enjoyed these homes, you'll love these 10 small homes you have to see to believe.

A fabulous family home with an industrial edge
Which is your favorite house?

