Firewood grills and ovens: 7 hot choices

It's no secret that food cooked in the heat of the fire can be that much tastier, especially if comes to meats, vegetables or even a hearty pizza. In Canada, we know just how much fun it can be to cook and share a meal over a cozy fire too!

This is why today at homify, we have put together 7 fabulous designs that will at the same time give you 7 reasons to install a grill or wood oven in your home. You won't be able to say no after reading this!