Which kitchen style speaks to your personality?

Kitchens are pivotal parts of the decor and design of a home. It's where families and friends gather to share stories, where delicious meals are cooked and treats are baked.

As many of us know, kitchens can be very personal in terms of style. Some of us may prefer a country-inspired design, while others may prefer something more modern and minimalist.

The question is, which type of kitchen best reflects your personality. Are you an introvert but does your kitchen say extrovert? Today at homify curated a range of kitchen styles, from top professionals from around the world. Each one fit with a personal type from the practical to the wild. You're bound to find one that speaks to you!