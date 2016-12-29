Which kitchen style speaks to your personality?

Kitchens are pivotal parts of the decor and design of a home. It's where families and friends gather to share stories, where delicious meals are cooked and treats are baked.
As many of us know, kitchens can be very personal in terms of style. Some of us may prefer a country-inspired design, while others may prefer something more modern and minimalist.
The question is, which type of kitchen best reflects your personality. Are you an introvert but does your kitchen say extrovert? Today at homify curated a range of kitchen styles, from top professionals from around the world. Each one fit with a personal type from the practical to the wild. You're bound to find one that speaks to you!
If logic and practicality are strong parts of your personality, a minimalist style kitchen with clean lines and plenty of storage are key. You want your kitchen counters to be bare of anything that isn't functional or necessary. You also want kitchen utensils, crockery and cutlery to be very neatly arranged and easily accessible.
Neutral tones are also key!
If you're the head of the family and often find yourself organizing lunches and dinners for family members as well as hosting friends while you whip up a storm, this is the kitchen for you.
A country-style design will be warm and inviting for all who visit, while the large kitchen island provides extra storage space for keeping items neatly stored away. The counter also creates a gathering point where family and friends can come together with a glass of wine or cup of coffee. It's also a whole new area where you can get organized!
If you're a more casual soul who likes to entertain but isn't too fussed about organization, this design could be ideal for you. It features plenty of storage space so that your kitchen by nature is neat and tidy. It also has plenty of space for socializing and interacting.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen. These are great tips if organization and tidiness don't come naturally.
The warm colours of the wood are also slightly rustic but also very warm and inviting, which will appeal to your personality type.
If you're personality is slightly softer, let it show in your kitchen! Introduce some more pastel colours, which work in harmony with wooden features. This brings a very charming, sweet and appealing design to the space. Add a fresh vase of flowers or some decorative elements so that who you are truly shines through.
If you're someone who prides themselves on the latest trends, then go for a kitchen with a retro look and an edgy design. Don't be afraid to add in some bold colours and some modern touches.
Also make sure you have a spacious kitchen bar, where friends and family can sit, enjoy a drink and chat to you while you cook the latest meal, inspired by your favorite restaurant.
An eclectic kitchen with plenty of personality and charm can work incredibly well, especially if your personality is more creative, bold and outgoing.
In this design, we can see how red counters and patterned tiled walls make for a very warm and unique design. This kitchen needs to be lived in and used by someone who appreciates the power of colour combinations and a touch of vibrancy.
If you're a techno-guru who has all of the latest gadgets, then this kitchen is one to look at. It features a beautiful combination of homely and savvy, with wooden furniture working in harmony with the latest appliances, sleek equipment and very modern lighting.
Don't be afraid to invest in the latest gadgets when it comes to your kitchen – this is a space that should be easy and convenient at all times.
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one on the best kitchen according to your star sign.