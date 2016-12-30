This old home becomes magically modern

There is nothing more inspiring than a renovation, showing us just how much potential there exists when it comes to taking an old and run down building and turning it into something quite extraordinary.
This is why we are delighted to bring you this Japanese renovation, by design professionals Sway Design. This project is a wonderful example showing how modernity and minimalism can work in harmony.
Japanese architecture and design is always worth looking at as it shows how less can be more, encouraging us to get rid of our need to for excess. It's also a great example of how functionality and style go hand in hand.
Let's take a look!
From this angle, we can see how boring and unattractive this 37-year-old home was before the renovation. It featured cream and brown walls as well as pieces of corrugated iron throughout the facade, making for a very shabby look and feel.
The roof also needs some maintenance work as well as a bit of tender, love and care!
This is a great reminder of how important it is to maintain and look after your home, including the exterior space. Fix any cracks or holes straight away and give your home a fresh lick of paint every so often.
In this image, we can see how the entrance to the home looked like a construction site. There is dust everywhere as well as boxes and pieces of wood.
An entrance is meant to be warm and inviting, as well as give guests a little insight to your personal taste and style. This home is shabby and unappealing, doing nothing to entice family and friends to come in and enjoy your home and your company.
The exterior facade has taken on a whole new look and feel with a sleek, industrial chic look and feel thanks to the raw cement.
The designers have also enhanced this space by adding detail and design to the front garden. With a few ornaments and some careful organization, a front garden can truly enhance the look and feel of a home. Do you see how this garden brings a distinctly oriental theme to the space?
If we head inside the home, we can see how an open-plan look and feel is created by dividing rooms up with large, glass windows. This creates a feeling of warmth and interaction, while still separating spaces.
Nature plays a big role in the interior design of the space, with pot plants and large, stone boulders bringing a rustic and raw touch to the contemporary home. This is a very simple and sophisticated way to decorate a space subtly, without overwhelming it.
You'll also notice that there is a neutral colour palette including white walls and wooden furnishings. This goes to show just how effective earthy tones and materials can be.
The front door now opens up onto a gorgeous yet simple entrance, with floating stone stairs that lead up to the second floor.
The staircase is cutting-edge and impressive in its design, showing just how well functionality and style can work in harmony with one another. There is also a long stone bench, which allows family and friends to sit down while they wait.
The entrance leads into a homely dining room, with a raw wooden table that is paired with very modern chairs. This image shows us how all of the spaces in the living area flow into another, creating a very spacious feeling.
We end off the tour in the kitchen, which is simply fabulous thanks to the L-shaped wooden counter. This allows family and friends to relax with a cup of tea or a glass of wine while the chef whips up a storm, thanks to the comfortable stools that furnish this area.
Again we can see how nature plays a big role in the design. Natural light flows into the space thanks to the large skylights, while the wooden ceiling beams and wooden counter top makes for a very earthy, homely and warm interior.
