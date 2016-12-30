This old home becomes magically modern

There is nothing more inspiring than a renovation, showing us just how much potential there exists when it comes to taking an old and run down building and turning it into something quite extraordinary.

This is why we are delighted to bring you this Japanese renovation, by design professionals Sway Design. This project is a wonderful example showing how modernity and minimalism can work in harmony.

Japanese architecture and design is always worth looking at as it shows how less can be more, encouraging us to get rid of our need to for excess. It's also a great example of how functionality and style go hand in hand.

Let's take a look!