20 fabulous bathrooms that feature wood

Leigh Leigh
UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
We all know how important the bathroom space is. It's where we relax after a long day, enjoying a hot bubble bath or a cool shower. It's where we can have some quiet time in the morning, no matter how big the family is! It's also where we can give ourselves a little bit of pampering.

And as any top professional will tell you, one of the best materials you can have in the bathroom is wood. 

Wood is homely and warm, giving any bathroom – whether it is modern, rustic or eclectic – a very cozy look and feel. While you'll have to make sure that it is sealed properly and won't get damaged by water or moisture, it can bring a special touch to the decor of this space.

To prove it to you, today at homify, we've put together 20 fabulous bathrooms that feature wood. You won't believe how many different styles and possibilities exist. 

1. Wooden floors and ceiling beams are subtle yet effective

Ideas y más ideas, ALI-CURA ALI-CURA Modern bathroom
2. Wooden walls for a cozy bathroom

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
3. A lighter wood introduces a contemporary look and feel

Viviendas Loteo Las Lavandas, Azcona Vega Arquitectos Azcona Vega Arquitectos Modern bathroom
4. Pair wood with modern bathroom features for a contemporary space

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
5. Wood and natural light work together in harmony

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
6. Add a fresh vase of flowers or pot plant for a very natural form of decor

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimalist style bathroom
7. Combine wood with simple white walls for a refreshing bathroom

Reforma Hostel Palermo, DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos DX ARQ - DisegnoX Arquitectos Modern bathroom
8. Use wood to bring a rustic touch to a modern bathroom

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
9. A few wooden features work in harmony with tiled floors and walls

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
10. Wood provides comfortable, non-slip flooring

Remodelación Departamento en Cabo Corrientes, ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño ArqmdP - Arquitectura + Diseño Modern bathroom
11. Enhance the warmth and coziness of a bathroom with soft lighting

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
12. Paint the wood in your bathroom a different colour for a refreshing look and feel

homify Modern bathroom
13. Wood is so beautiful, you need very little other decor or design

BAÑOS LN, LN-arquitectura LN-arquitectura Modern bathroom
BAÑOS LN

14. Pair wooden floors with other raw materials

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathrooms
15. Darker wood can bring a contemporary design to a bathroom

Einbau-Dokumentation eines Badeloft-Kunden anhand der freistehenden Badewanne BW-04, Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Badeloft - Badewannen und Waschbecken aus Mineralguss und Marmor Modern bathroom
16. Light wood for walls and floors creates a sauna-like environment that's very soothing

homify Modern bathroom
17. Wood works in harmony with stone walls

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
18. Or stone features!

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bathroom
19. Pair wooden floors with a very dynamic design

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
20. A mix of contemporary and rustic creates a fabulous end result

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
Also have a look at these 10 unique bathrooms awash with ideas.

This home cleverly combines contemporary with traditional
Would you choose wood for your bathroom?

