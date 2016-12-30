We all know how important the bathroom space is. It's where we relax after a long day, enjoying a hot bubble bath or a cool shower. It's where we can have some quiet time in the morning, no matter how big the family is! It's also where we can give ourselves a little bit of pampering.

And as any top professional will tell you, one of the best materials you can have in the bathroom is wood.

Wood is homely and warm, giving any bathroom – whether it is modern, rustic or eclectic – a very cozy look and feel. While you'll have to make sure that it is sealed properly and won't get damaged by water or moisture, it can bring a special touch to the decor of this space.

To prove it to you, today at homify, we've put together 20 fabulous bathrooms that feature wood. You won't believe how many different styles and possibilities exist.