The clever home extension that packs it in

Today, we are going to see how design professionals Loko Architecten designed a home extension that neatly inserts itself between two existing structures.

Originally built in the 80's, the owner of this Dutch house wanted to extend their living area. By using the space between the main house and an outbuilding, the architects created a brand new quarter that's bright and spacious.

They explain: The design plays a physical game with the architectural elements that blur the boundaries of space. The positioning of the roof with its recess and freestanding walls provide an exciting spatial experience. This is enhanced by the frame-less detailing on the structure.

Let's take a look at how space has been experimented with to create a very unique design.