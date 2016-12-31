12 houses cast in every colour of the rainbow

Just as there are thousands of possible plans for our dream homes, there are also a thousand possible colours that we can choose. Remember that the facade that faces the street is like a business card. It generates the first impression and will be the reason why people do a double take! It's also the first feature guests and family members will see. Thus it's no wonder that most of us opt for more conservative colours such as beige and white.

However, today at homify we've decided to mix it up a little bit. We have chosen some top design professionals from around the world, which feature all of the colours of the rainbow!

Our homes should express our personality so why not make the look and feel a bit more distinctive than all of the other homes in the neighborhood? Perhaps your favorite colour will end up being a very good choice for your home design!

To inspire you, have a look through the following photographs and see just how many possibilities exist. You'll surely find something that appeals to your personality!