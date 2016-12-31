12 houses cast in every colour of the rainbow

Just as there are thousands of possible plans for our dream homes, there are also a thousand possible colours that we can choose. Remember that the facade that faces the street is like a business card. It generates the first impression and will be the reason why people do a double take! It's also the first feature guests and family members will see. Thus it's no wonder that most of us opt for more conservative colours such as beige and white.
However, today at homify we've decided to mix it up a little bit. We have chosen some top design professionals from around the world, which feature all of the colours of the rainbow!
Our homes should express our personality so why not make the look and feel a bit more distinctive than all of the other homes in the neighborhood? Perhaps your favorite colour will end up being a very good choice for your home design!
To inspire you, have a look through the following photographs and see just how many possibilities exist. You'll surely find something that appeals to your personality!
This fascinating house perched on a slope is simply gorgeous and not just because of its interesting shape. The designers have gone for a very bold colour!
Red attracts attention and allows the architecture to contrast beautifully against the green backdrop and the gorgeous garden.
People who enjoy red as a colour are usually those who know exactly what they want! For these personalities, the world is very clear cut. They are reliable, work hard, are determined and often exhibit characteristics of leaders.
Red is thus a very suitable coloured home for this type of person.
Individuals who enjoy orange are usually those who like to live together in harmony. They build communities and care about one another. They are social, loyal and devoted as well as excellent listeners.
This design shows how many options exist for orange. This home is designed with corrugated iron, which is emphasized by the orange tones.
It is a very modern material due to its durability and strength. With a touch of orange, it would appeal to any caring character who likes to be social and help people figure out themselves.
This yellow home is very unique and looks like it comes out of a fairytale. Its hypnotizing with its geometric shapes and unusual windows.
Yellow is usually chosen by those who are not afraid of challenges and are willing to take on problems.
In this suburb, we can see that yellow can be very stylish for a facade. It also works beautifully when contrasted with white columns and wooden finishes.
Green usually appeals to the person who is always up for anything. They have a rich imagination and a restless spirit. They are also always trying to implement new ideas. Their main motivation is a desire to change the world for the better.
This is why green works so well for this home, which is innovative and eco-conscious!
This home stands our beautifully in the neighborhood, thanks to its sea-coloured facade. It looks like something out of a medieval fairytale and is sure to turn heads!
It is well known that blue is a very cool colour, however when it comes to a facade, blue can create a very modern and familiar home. It also works very well for a rustic design.
This is the last official colour of the rainbow. In this design, we can see how well it works when used subtly. Sometimes you don't need to paint the whole facade a colour. The plum panels here are simply beautiful, working in harmony with the wooden structure.
This colour is great for anyone who likes to emphasize their individuality.
A pink facade is an option only for the very brave. The key here is a solid design and a very simple structure.
In this image, we can see how well it works with a black wrought-iron fence and the beautiful green garden.
Why limit yourself to once colour of the rainbow, when you can have them all?
Here we can see just how courageous and creative this design can be, with the wooden panels on the balconies painted different colours. This creates a very fun and stylish design.
If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one on how colours influence your bedroom.