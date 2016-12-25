​Warmth and homeliness in a timeless apartment

There are homes that go all out to create a stylish impression and then there are homes that thrive on the fact that they have a warm and soothing appeal, even as the style has been picked in keeping with these vibes. This next home is one such space that reached out to us and made us feel at home instantly. We invite you to come and take a walk within this space to see why the rich colours and the old, soothing textures appealed to us so much!
The living room of this home is a warm space with plenty of fun and elegance coming forth to create an eclectic statement of sorts. The bold stenciled pattern on the rug as well as the whimsical dual-step coffee table with its scones and candles make for a simple foundation, while the modern grey couch and its patterned cushions spread colour and cheer. The drapes billow gently and give you just the right vibe to settle down with a book or enjoy some chit chat with your near and dear ones.
We like the open layout of this home. Function, movement and conversation find the right outlet without having to move around too much. The living room furniture also does not stand against the dining room as a partition, but has been placed to a side from where conversation can flow easily. The red and yellow touches in the dining room can be seen from here and they give company to the elegant grey and brown hues of the living room too.
The simple wooden dining table gets a stylish visual lift, thanks to the whimsical red lamps and the yellow and white chairs flanking it. The designers have made great use of the compact space by placing a large mirrored cabinet on one side to make the space appear much larger than it really is. That’s what we call a smart design!
This space has been done up with bright touches of yellow, which makes it a whimsical space. The simple white kitchen sits along one wall while a couch lines the other wall with its yellow upholstery to match the yellow floral pattern on the curtains. The designers have also installed a yellow lamp to match this palette. A brown striped rug grounds the entire scheme.
The corridor has an elegant look and feel, courtesy the dim lighting as well as the romantic looking white furniture and mirror. This is the perfect space to stow your essentials while you are on the go.
The bathroom has a classic black and white striped curtain that greets you as soon as you enter. The rest of the room also follows this theme with golden lighting to add some drama.
The sink and the old school mirror will take you back in time to a place where vintage design was at its thriving best!