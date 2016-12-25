15 novel ideas for your home's entrance

However posh your interior décor might be, it is the entrance of the home that first grabs someone’s attention. So make sure that your first impression is the best one with these stunning entrance ideas, which will leave you utterly inspired. We have collected the best entrance pictures for some curb side appeal with our next idea book!
This modern entryway makes use of good lighting to highlight the recessed doorway and the wooden planks lining the pebbled path, leading to the house.
The classic wrought iron sweeping staircase is a short and sweet one that makes quite an impression in the checkered driveway.
The front door of this home is a bright red one that stands out under the terracotta shingles and the stone facade.
This geometrical path leads up to the front door of this classic and stately looking facade in a rather playful, yet linear manner.
This porch has neat and barely there steps that makes for a minimalist view of the modern palette and style, which the rest of the home follows.
Bricks have been used in a neat way to give plenty of warmth to this modern home with the pebbled beds that line the side of the porch.
This monochrome home with its modern door presents a sleek finish. The slim glass panel on the door and the windows that reflect the greenery around the home create a stylish look indeed.
This modern home is an artistic one with a tropical flavour. The red walls and the glass layers of the main swinging door make for a fun look.
The designers for this home have used tiles in an abstract pattern along with some glass and a red door. This gives it all an edgy look.
This robust door swings open without hinges to hold the door to a side. Rather, it has a floating look, which makes for a luxurious feel as you enter.
This futuristic space has been designed with exposed concrete, while a chrome door with a backlit panel shines in the centre. The pathway leading up to it matches the facade.
This simple cream hued home holds a brightly polished wooden door for a rustic yet whimsical look. The intense colour of the natural wood brings out a playful and stylish feel in the entire facade of the home, while the grill windows contribute to the look.
The linear window flanking the side adds a whimsical look to the home with its colourful flower bed on one side. The door is also set diagonally with a planter next to it.
The style factor has been stepped up for this home with the layered steps in stone leading you to the main door.
This home and its entryway is all about understated and sheer elegance that comes with stately looking trimmings and mouldings.