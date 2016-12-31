Our favourite home tours of 2016

Designed by architects Fingerhaus, this property is every family's dream home. All that's missing is the white picket fence!

Located in Frankenberg, Germany, this house brings together sophistication and simplicity. It merges the contemporary with the traditional. The home shows us how architecture can truly blend comfort with class. We love how the entrance to the house makes a quaint statement.