Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Our favourite home tours of 2016

Justwords Justwords
Residência HCF, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern terrace
Loading admin actions …

This year at homify, we have visited many homes, many of which made big statements when it comes to varied styles and design themes. Style has been a mainstay for us and we have enthusiastically explored various corners of the globe to bring you homes, which will inspire you and help you find your own design personality in keeping with the size and reality of your space. As we are nearing the end of this year, and getting ready to start a new one, we bring you six beautiful homes that we toured in the past year. Get ready for the most stylish New Year’s house party!

​1. Charming cottage style

Tiana House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern houses
08023 Architects

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

This cottage style home has a white facade with pretty lattice work on the windows. The L shaped home has a patio on the side and it acts as the perfect entry into this sweet space. The charming facade has a well-manicured lawn up front with a pathway leading you to the house.

Chic interiors

Tiana House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern living room
08023 Architects

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

Once you step inside, the home is just as charming with an industrial twist as far as the furniture goes, and lots of books on one side to show off a love of reading!

​2. Streamlined and simple

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO YUSO Classic style houses Yellow
YUSO

YUSO
YUSO
YUSO

This rustic home has a well thought out design plan under its belt. The textures and finishes have been rendered in a smooth manner. The yellow and black facade of this home is a rather bright yet sophisticated one that catches the eye from afar.

​Whimsical interiors

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO YUSO Living room
YUSO

YUSO
YUSO
YUSO

In keeping with the promise of fun made by the yellow facade, the home has a whimsical look within. The hammock is a patch-worked one with trimmings of the Bohemian style. The airy space is done up with wood along with lots of casual style seating and display.

3. ​Modern mansion

Residência HCF, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern houses
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

This modern home looks right out of the design tomes that grace the bookshelves of bookstores. The stone walls within and the glass facade make for a reversed look that is extremely chic and interesting.

​Linear and well-lit

Residência HCF, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern terrace
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

The indoors have a linear quality that continues from the facade of the home, while the well-lit quarters make it come alive stylishly. The greenery can be seen all around the space even as the backyard erupts in a cloud of high design values.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. ​Casual and elegant interior

Un piso, dos ambientes, Adela Cabré Adela Cabré Living room
Adela Cabré

Adela Cabré
Adela Cabré
Adela Cabré

We absolutely love this apartment because it has an elegant look, which also looks lived in. The elegance here is not just about high gloss, but also its warmth and simple neutral hues.

Built-in magic

Un piso, dos ambientes, Adela Cabré Adela Cabré Eclectic style dining room
Adela Cabré

Adela Cabré
Adela Cabré
Adela Cabré

The in-built shelving unit behind the dining table is apt for storing odds and ends or displaying artefacts. The mask adds personality to the space as well.

5. ​Contemporary home with courtyard

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern houses
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

This home with its courtyard in the centre is an epitome of monochrome grace and contemporary good looks.

​Linear well-designed layout

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern living room
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

The narrow spaces within have been well designed with the help of minimalist values and linear furniture as well as layers of wood.

6. Simplicity rules

homify Prefabricated home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Designed by architects  Fingerhaus, this property is every family's dream home. All that's missing is the white picket fence!

Located in Frankenberg, Germany, this house brings together sophistication and simplicity. It merges the contemporary with the traditional.  The home shows us how architecture can truly blend comfort with class. We love how the entrance to the house makes a quaint statement. Want to make a great first impression on your visitors? Browse to these 15 novel ideas for your home's entrance.

Calming interiors

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If we head inside the home, we can see that the designers stuck to the same neutral tones. Don't you love the light wooden floors, light wooden kitchen furniture and the white walls?

A touch of colour is added in the form of the blue curtains, which offer the family privacy while still allowing light to stream into the interior spaces.

The boldest house on the block
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks