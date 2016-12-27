A lucky family lives in this wonderful white home

Owned by a couple with an almost adult daughter, this house in Voorburg, Netherlands, is a contemporary and elegant affair. With greenery all around and a serene pond in the backyard, the two-storey house comes with an open mezzanine and lots of windows for an airy feel. The bedrooms are situated upstairs and the living, dining and master bedroom overlook the beautiful pond. Sleek and simple lines, trendy furniture and pops of brightness add charm to the pure white look of the house. We have the architects at Phoenix, Architectuur En Stedebouw to thank for this.
The simple structure and pristine whiteness of the house makes a lasting impression surrounded by tall trees and charming hedges. The central portion floats a little above the sections on either side, and tall glass windows ensure that sunlight enters the home generously. The simple white entrance goes very well with the rest of the design.
Both the sides of the house get ample privacy from the prying eyes of neighbours, thanks to the tall trees and hedges. They stand out against the white canvas of the building too. But large openings in the structure ensure that light reaches the interiors without any hitch.
The stairway itself is a neat and simple affair with walls featuring numerous windows on two sides. This way, the space receives tons of light and makes for an airy feel as well. A vibrant artwork and lush indoor plants on a mezzanine window add pizzazz, along with a tasteful chandelier.
This seating area on the mezzanine receives loads of sunlight through the floor to ceiling glazing, while the sheer drapes lend a dreamy touch. The red carpet is a bold touch, while the furniture is cosy and stylish.
Wall sconces in the shape of large shells have been affixed to the pillars to ensure dramatic lighting in the evenings. The dining space you see beyond the pillar features elegant furnishing as well.
Tall glass windows on the backside open up the house beautifully to the fresh outdoors. The simplicity of the structure is visible here too, with sleek steel bars securing the windows upstairs.
