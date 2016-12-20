5 kitchen renovations to fill your head with delicious ideas

Before and after images are always a great source of sure inspiration. It is incredibly stimulating to see what a home, room or property looked like originally and then how a design professional managed to renew and reinvigorate the whole look and feel as well as the functionality of the space.

Today, homify has compiled five old and dingy kitchens that were cleverly transformed. Some have undergone small modifications in design while others have seen great structural changes with wonderful results.

If renewal is living, then welcome to the life of remodeling!