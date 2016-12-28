The home that's decked out for a duchess

This Chester Street House is a 400 square metres and 19th century townhouse in London, which was subjected to shocking alterations, especially in its lower levels. They were robbed of their historic beauty during a modernisation carried out in the 60s. So the architects at Nash Baker Architects Ltd. were approached to restore the building to its former glory along with a modern and bright look. An extension was also planned. Equipped with terraces and a garden, the house now connects with nature beautifully, and has many windows brining in natural light. The structural stability of the building was also reinforced. The interiors are spacious, gorgeously decorated and redefine luxurious living.