The home that's decked out for a duchess

Chester Street House, London
Loading admin actions …

This Chester Street House is a 400 square metres and 19th century townhouse in London, which was subjected to shocking alterations, especially in its lower levels. They were robbed of their historic beauty during a modernisation carried out in the 60s. So the architects at Nash Baker Architects Ltd. were approached to restore the building to its former glory along with a modern and bright look. An extension was also planned. Equipped with terraces and a garden, the house now connects with nature beautifully, and has many windows brining in natural light. The structural stability of the building was also reinforced. The interiors are spacious, gorgeously decorated and redefine luxurious living.

Up close

Front elevation detail of the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Front elevation detail of the Chester Street House

The white finishing of the ground storey is an elegant affair, with quaint moulding above the lovely windows. The door is sophisticated and contrasts the white wall as well.

Old world charm

Front elevation of the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Front elevation of the Chester Street House

The newly renovated ground storey looks beautiful in white and black. It exudes old world charm through its pretty latticed windows and black metal fence.

Lavish living

The Living room at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The Living room at the Chester Street House

The spacious living area receives oodles of sunlight through the tall glass windows, and features elegant furniture in creamy white. The tables, lamps, chandelier and flowers contribute to the attractive ambiance here. A large artwork and a beautiful mirror lend class to the relaxing space.

Glamorous touch

The Living room and drinks cabinet at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The Living room and drinks cabinet at the Chester Street House

The fashionable bar cabinet stands against a glamorous wall installation composed of mirrors. Sunlight entering through the open doors of the balcony gets nicely reflected and fills the home with charm and brightness.

Regal dining

Dining room at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Dining room at the Chester Street House

Christmas seems to be celebrated throughout the year in this house, and the dining space is proof of that. While the parquet flooring lends warmth to the white walls, the mirrored panel behind the fireplace adds a luxurious touch. The dining furniture is simply regal, with flowers and classy dinnerware making this a very welcoming space.

White and glossy kitchen

The Kitchen at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The Kitchen at the Chester Street House

Smooth and gleaming surfaces and the abundant use of white make the kitchen a bright and cheerful space. Modern appliances and trendy fixtures add style here, while lavish glazing allows the kitchen to embrace the outdoors nicely.

Stylish hallway

Hall at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Hall at the Chester Street House

A long array of floor to ceiling mirrors lends loads of gorgeousness to this hallway with its cosy parquet flooring. The marble-topped end table with uniquely crafted legs is a magnificent addition.

Cosy dressing room

Dressing room at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Dressing room at the Chester Street House

Sleek wooden shelves with neat cubbies reserved for clothing, shoes and accessories make the dressing room a cosy and inviting place.

Gorgeous bathroom

Bathroom at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Bathroom at the Chester Street House

Rendered in marble, this spacious and well-lit bathroom wows with sleek fixtures, trendy storage solutions, and a massive mirror which adds to the brightness factor.

Sunny terrace

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Outdoor balcony and terrace at Chester Street House

The terrace of the house is lined with wood which gives a rich and warm look to the space. This space is perfect for enjoying fresh air, admiring nature and relishing outdoor meals or a few drinks.

Inviting spot

sitting area at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

sitting area at the Chester Street House

This cozy spot combines comfy armchairs with ample natural and artificial lighting for a refreshing ambiance. It overlooks the backyard and the pale green cushions add a lively touch to the space.

Airy garden

Garden area at Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Garden area at Chester Street House

A large tree steals the show in the neatly landscaped garden behind the house. Large glass windows allow the interiors to integrate well with the outdoors, thereby ensuring sufficient ventilation.

Other pictures

The Living room at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The Living room at the Chester Street House

The Living room at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The Living room at the Chester Street House

Dining room at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Dining room at the Chester Street House

Staircase at the Chester Street House
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Staircase at the Chester Street House

10 inspiring ideas for a thoroughly modern home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

