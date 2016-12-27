10 inspiring ideas for a thoroughly modern home

Planning the modern interiors of your home requires a lot of thought. Many of us try to think out of the box to bring creativity into the décor. However, there are certain areas that we frequently neglect to include in the planning stage since they are not major living spaces. Today we bring to you a list of 10 innovative and contemporary ideas that will show you how decorating even these smaller spaces can change the entire look of your home! Let’s explore!
The simple placement of a large mirror behind a striking modern bust creates an astounding optical illusion that looks great and amplifies the impression of more space than there actually is!
An oft-neglected area is the space below the stairs! A marvellously trendy way to beautify your house is by creating a little rockery in this little space. Not only will this add loads of style to your house, it has the added advantage of requiring very little maintenance!
The entrance passage is another neglected area, primarily because of the problem of limited space. Just add a simple table with beautiful accessories like these two elegant lamps, a big classy mirror and two stylish flowerpots – and voila! What a charming look!
There’s nothing like a few accent features to liven up a sober décor – these could be a vibrant piece of furniture, a vase, or just cushions. Many of us love a neutral colour palette but a few splashes of bright colour add a cheerful note to the ambience!
Calling all nature-lovers! Planting a tree inside the house is such a wonderfully trendy idea for bringing in the outdoors!
Here’s another idea for the entrance to your home. A striking colour contrast with a designer lights and a welcome sign is such a creative touch!
Make use of a sunny balcony to build your own little garden retreat! Beautiful potted plants, rustic accessories, a classy wooden chair and a plant-themed painting create the ideal environment!
In-between spaces in the house are ideal for storage. We love the way this stylish storage unit can also double as a seat with the simple addition of a pretty cushion!
What a vibrant recess with a stunning contrast between the black wall and pink stool that is further enhanced by a beautiful, trendy arrangement of hooks!
Trendy accessories and lights, a large mirror and a dramatic floral arrangement are all it takes to add pizzazz to your entrance!
With these 10 ingenious guidelines, guests are sure to be amazed by your modern, stylish décor!