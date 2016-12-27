Your browser is out-of-date.

10 inspiring ideas for a thoroughly modern home

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Planning the modern interiors of your home requires a lot of thought. Many of us try to think out of the box to bring creativity into the décor. However, there are certain areas that we frequently neglect to include in the planning stage since they are not major living spaces. Today we bring to you a list of 10 innovative and contemporary ideas that will show you how decorating even these smaller spaces can change the entire look of your home! Let’s explore!

1. ​Large mirrors

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

The simple placement of a large mirror behind a striking modern bust creates an astounding optical illusion that looks great and amplifies the impression of more space than there actually is!

2. ​An indoor rockery

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Grupo HC
Grupo HC
Grupo HC

An oft-neglected area is the space below the stairs! A marvellously trendy way to beautify your house is by creating a little rockery in this little space. Not only will this add loads of style to your house, it has the added advantage of requiring very little maintenance!

3. ​Decorating the passage

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa
Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa

The entrance passage is another neglected area, primarily because of the problem of limited space. Just add a simple table with beautiful accessories like these two elegant lamps, a big classy mirror and two stylish flowerpots – and voila! What a charming look!

​4. Adding a cheerful note

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

There’s nothing like a few accent features to liven up a sober décor – these could be a vibrant piece of furniture, a vase, or just cushions. Many of us love a neutral colour palette but a few splashes of bright colour add a cheerful note to the ambience!

​5. A touch of nature

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble Turquoise
homify

homify
homify
homify

Calling all nature-lovers! Planting a tree inside the house is such a wonderfully trendy idea for bringing in the outdoors!

​6. A charming entrance

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here’s another idea for the entrance to your home. A striking colour contrast with a designer lights and a welcome sign is such a creative touch!

​7. A balcony garden

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Make use of a sunny balcony to build your own little garden retreat! Beautiful potted plants, rustic accessories, a classy wooden chair and a plant-themed painting create the ideal environment!

8. ​Storage ideas

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

In-between spaces in the house are ideal for storage. We love the way this stylish storage unit can also double as a seat with the simple addition of a pretty cushion!

9. ​Vivid recess

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

What a vibrant recess with a stunning contrast between the black wall and pink stool that is further enhanced by a beautiful, trendy arrangement of hooks!

10. ​A stylish welcome

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Trendy accessories and lights, a large mirror and a dramatic floral arrangement are all it takes to add pizzazz to your entrance!

With these 10 ingenious guidelines, guests are sure to be amazed by your modern, stylish décor! Here are few more ideas that you may find interesting - 5 effective ways to add an element of fun to cleaning your home!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

