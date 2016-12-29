9 contemporary wood homes you'll covet

Architectural styles have seen multiple changes over the centuries but there is one material that has remained a constant through the eras – wood! This beautiful natural material that suits all climates also adapts very easily to any style, ranging from the baroque to the minimalist, from traditional rustic to urban contemporary. We bring to you today 9 amazing ideas that will give you loads of inspiration to build a modern residence with wood! Let’s begin!
Suitable for any climate, wood is the material of choice whether you’re building in a tropical region or a cold one. The difference lies in the type of wood, with a cold zone requiring thick wood while a thinner but equally durable wood is ideal for the tropical region.
Wood can be a budget-friendly material. Compared to concrete, for example, it is not only cheaper but also easier to work with due to its greater flexibility – and construction can finish much faster! The Canadian Wood Council is a great resource for you if you are considering a timber-rich home.
A wooden house is more practical for remodelling, whether a complete overhaul is planned or a simple extension. Similarly, the general maintenance of a wooden house is much easier than one made of other materials.
Another advantage of a wooden house is that it looks good whether or not it is painted. The natural colours of wood look lovely, whether a soft brown or a rich mahogany! Many people advise against painting a wooden house in pastels but there’s no denying that a beautiful combination of light colours can add a trendy touch to a wooden house besides making it look bright and cheerful!
Glass panels are a trendy element that satisfy the modern requirement for ample natural light. Besides this, glass complements wood perfectly and is a lovely decorative feature in a wooden house!
Two-storey wooden houses give the architects a lot of room to play with designs. Wood can be used in so many different shapes, sizes and ways that a wooden duplex can have a stunning impact!
Another material that works well with wood is stone. The coolness of stone contrasts with the warmth of wood for a splendid modern façade – but make sure to lighten the effect with lots of large windows!
Remember to varnish the wood to keep your house in good condition. A coat of varnish keeps the colour of the wood intact and also prevents heat and humidity from damaging the façade.
The roof plays a key role in the look of a wooden house and the stylish gable design is an excellent, trendy choice for a wooden façade.
