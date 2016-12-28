Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern home with a classic face

Justwords Justwords
Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

In Bloemendaal, a municipality in Netherlands, we came across a stunning villa which is modern yet rustic on the outside. On the inside though, spotless white walls and light-hued wooden elements make a bright and soothing statement. Equipped with multiple glass windows, this house receives tons of sunlight and looks inviting as well. Fuss-free designs and minimal furnishing are the other notable aspects of this property. And all of this is brought to you by the architects at Archstudio Architecten | Villa's En Interieur.

Elegant exterior

Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Modern houses
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur

Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur

Clad in different shades of stone and concrete bricks, the sprawling house looks charmingly rustic and elegant. Surrounded by a lush green lawn, it promises true countryside bliss. Large sliding glass doors help in integrating the interiors with nature and also keep the home bright and cheerful. The slope of the roof is a quaint touch. The architects explain they wanted to create a clear distinction between the lower and upper floors by using stone, brick and wood siding, in a colour scheme that was harmonious with the surrounding environment.

Up close

Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Country style house
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur

Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur

The neat juxtaposition of stones and concrete bricks is truly fascinating. This lends a whole new character and uniqueness to the exterior walls.

Vibrant kitchen

Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Modern kitchen
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur

Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur

The chirpy red and orange chairs add lots of life and spice to the white kitchen. Glass windows flood the space with sunlight and offer refreshing views of nature. The kitchen counter and island are sleek affairs, while the chandelier is very trendy.

Smart storage

Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Living room
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur

Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur

In-built wooden closets abound in this villa to store things in a neat and modern way. They don’t eat up floor space, but add warmth to the white walls.

Fashionable staircase

Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur

Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur

We love how white concrete and glass panels alternate to create the chic balustrades of the staircase. Paired with sleek wooden lines, the staircase looks stylish and unique. Also, the glass panels allow a sense of openness between the two floors of the house.

A bright touch

Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur

Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur

A tall glass window at the landing helps the wood and white staircase to stay naturally illuminated throughout the day. The smart wall sconces flanking it help too.

Minimalistic decor, abundant use of white, smart storage and intelligent mix of materials make this villa a refreshing and cosy place to enjoy country life. The colour and style contrast between the insides and outsides is very appealing too. Take another tour here - A seamlessly simple yet beautiful family home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Other pictures

Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Modern houses
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur

Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur

Moderne villa, Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur

Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa&#39;s en interieur
Archstudio Architecten | Villa's en interieur
Firewood grills and ovens: 7 hot choices
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks