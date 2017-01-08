This gorgeous Greek revival home is a dream

There's nothing more welcoming than this vision of a cheerful family – with pets! – all together on their sunny front porch! This Greek revival home clearly shows the typical porch columns and white colour scheme, with modern updates like the vibrant green door. Hiding in this classic image of family life is a hefty renovation in which the architects raised the original roof four inches from its previous height.

