Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This gorgeous Greek revival home is a dream

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Palma Plaza Residence, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

This picturesque family home is the product of an extensive renovation which updated several aspects of the original 1935 Greek revival cottage. This home was designed to honor the past without being overly reverential, adding practical additions for a busy and creative family life. From the classic, symmetrical design to the neatly trimmed yard to the friendly white porch, this family home is as close as it gets to a physical manifestation of the American dream.

​Friendly facade

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

There's nothing more welcoming than this vision of a cheerful family – with pets! – all together on their sunny front porch! This Greek revival home clearly shows the typical porch columns and white colour scheme, with modern updates like the vibrant green door. Hiding in this classic image of family life is a hefty renovation in which the architects raised the original roof four inches from its previous height.

Love this iconic street appeal? Then check out this ideabook: 15 gates that will impress the whole block

Ample foyer

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern Windows and Doors
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

The interior section of the entrance is highly practical and streamlined, with a large space for taking off coats and shoes, followed by double swinging doors that are easy to open with arms full of groceries. Guests are first welcomed through friendly window panes in both sets of doors, and then by the warmth of the natural wooden interior walls.

​Artistic dining room

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern dining room
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

This artistic space is balanced and concise, filled with texture and colour but in no way overwhelming to the senses. A backdrop of brilliant white creates an art gallery feel, showcasing each piece of furniture as its own unique work of art. The pieces in this cheerful room range from majestic antiques to sleek contemporary features, which creates a high-energy mix punctuated by crisp shapes and bright colours.

​Modern kitchen

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern kitchen
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

The kitchen pulls away from eclectic antiques, embracing a much more modern aesthetic. Notable in this room is the stove hood, which has been covered in a dazzlingly white shell to match the white cabinets. With ample sunlight coming in through an interior wall (and corner) of windows, this white kitchen has an ultra-clean feel.

​Kitchen from the outside

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern houses
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

This image offers a lovely view of the kitchen, as seen through the exceptionally wide windows that cover an entire wall and a half of the kitchen space.

​Sunny bedroom

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern style bedroom
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

This bedroom exudes a strong preference for both even balance and high energy. The symmetrical shape of the room is emphasized by the symmetrical placement of two identical chairs in front of the twin windows, with larger furniture balancing out the other extremes of the room. Similar to the dining room, this decor scheme encompasses a range of styles and eras, all made to shine against a starkly contrasting canvas of white and black.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Stylish stairs

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Another symbol of modernity in this renovated home, the stairs leap from utilitarian to artistic with this unique design! Set against the brick chimney – an element preserved from the original house – these black and white stairs look ever the more eye-catching, and the artistic textured wall with stair design adds another layer of interest.

​Office under the stairs

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

The stairs house storage cabinets, with an office set in the taller section at the end. This clever design creates a quiet workspace that stays out of the daily shuffle while still remaining accessible and sociable.

7 kitchen design trends that never go out of style
What's your take on this modern family home? Comment on this contemporary design below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks