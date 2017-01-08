This modern thatched home links you to the landscape

Today, we’ll wander through the provincial countryside of the Netherlands and take a tour of the Laren house. The home has prizewinning architecture and an idyllic rural setting that’s truly unreal. The steep thatched roof of the house is its most eye catching feature. The home makes you feel one with the surroundings. Overlooking fields and forests, the glass walls create panoramic vistas that erase the line between you and the landscape.
The thatched roof reaches incredible heights! Elegant windows with thick rectangular framing give the romantic rural home a modern touch. On our architectural tour of this home we’ll see from many angles how the award-winning architecture has the ability to bring you right into the heart of the landscape itself.
Simple landscaping around the home means that the home has a countryside appeal. The gardens by the home bring you right into the country spirit. The home has an impressive presence that makes its mark on the land. A thatched roof is able to stand up to the worst weather conditions the United States and Canada can dish out. Commonwealth Roofing, thatched roof specialists who work in Canada and the U.S., says gravity carries rain and snow down the roof from each reed tip to the ones below & off the roof. Moisture typically does not absorb into the thatch layer more than 1 inch.
The architecture is incredible. An elongated shape makes the home look more luxurious. Check out the part of the house that you can see through. The home floats above the ground in a magical way. You can connect with architects on homify to start work on a project today.
The colours of the landscape are inspiring. The Dutch blue sky is the perfect backdrop for this earthy home. Inside you can watch the seasons change the landscape through the seasons. Imagine this view in the winter when the thatched roof is dusted with snow and an all-white blanket covers the landscape.
The round end of the home evokes pastoral romanticism. This end of the home contrasts with the other end which is bright and open. We think this rustic corner of the home is perfect for a cozy bedroom.
Modular extensions from the house and glass walls create intense lines and shapes. The pointed gable shape of the roof completes the look. With so much visual interest in the home it’s easy to forget the appeal of the landscape that surrounds!
We hope you enjoyed our look at this incredible home. We would feel right at home in the Dutch countryside from this cozy thatched roof abode. For more home inspiration, check out our feature on another award-winning home where inspiration abounds.