A dream home for the suburbs

Projekt Domu Liv 3 G2 is a modern and very comfy home in Poland, rendered in white and wood, with large glass windows all around to bring in the sun. This very functional residence caters to all urban needs efficiently and makes use of solar energy to generate electricity. The rooms are spacious and trendily furnished, while the garden surrounding the property is simply gorgeous. Credit goes to the architects at Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag for all of this.
The warm and inviting combination of white and wood lends the facade oodles of charm. Manicured green patches add life to the setting, while the pebbled driveway looks elegant and tasteful. The sloping black roofs add a bold touch to the home.
Large glass windows open up the backside of the house to the verdant lawn, tall trees and pretty bushes. The shaded patio is perfect for relaxing and enjoying fresh air, catching up with friends, or relishing outdoor meals. Note how this side of the roof features solar panels to harvest the sun’s energy.
The spacious living area is done up in neutral and soothing tones, with a large and plush sofa offering cosy seating. Smooth black panels for the fireplace and TV add bold touches to the space, while shelves in the corner hold books. The lamp in the centre is shaped like an artichoke and looks stunning.
Soothing white and beige hues combine with warm wooden cabinets for a welcoming look in the kitchen. Large glass windows flood the space with sunlight, while lively green tiles on the backsplash look very youthful. A trendy table with flowers and an artwork add aesthetic appeal here.
The property looks truly enticing from above. Wood adds warmth to the purity of white, while black lends a lot of personality. With luxuriant greenery surrounding the building on all sides, the house looks like an oasis of peace and calm.
So you see how simple but sophisticated colours, modern designs and smooth surfaces make the home a charming place to live in. Spacious rooms, tasteful but minimal decor, and sensible storage solutions assure that the inhabitants are always comfortable here.