A grand home with stunning views

Built on a shallow plot of land surrounded by dense woods and green lawns, the Villa Bergen is a stunning mix of old and new architectural styles. The building appears open and private at the same time and offers views to die for. The lavish use of glazing lends style as well as a platform for connecting with the lush outdoors. But the villa is not just an ordinary home. It features a studio for the inhabitants who love to paint, and a portion of the ground floor is especially reserved to display the artworks. From this residence you can admire barns and farms in the distance, and relish the true countryside experience that Netherlands offers. The interiors are spacious, bright, airy and minimal in nature. The architects at Sjoerd Soeters of the office PPHP have done a great job indeed!
Note how the house combines openness and privacy tastefully with the stunning and unusual facade. The living area on the ground floor and bedroom on the first floor enjoy massive bay windows to enjoy breathtaking views of the greenery and a serene pond. But the section on the left features a steeply sloping roof to shield the home from storm and rain. The architecture is reminiscent of traditional countryside forms but embraces modern elements with equal gusto.
Three gables and large windows make the backside of the house quaint and dramatic. Well-maintained lawns and lively trees add to the beauty of the setting, while the patio is just perfect for relaxing with friends and admiring nature. Slim bricks and a traditional chimney add to the old world charm of the property.
The inside of the villa is a cosy white and wooden affair with a fashionable staircase taking you upstairs. The entryway and hallway are spacious and minimal in nature to enhance the feeling of openness. Glass panelling adds a contemporary touch here.
The open plan living area is stylishly and minimally furnished, with massive glass windows overlooking lush green fields and pretty bushes. It receives a lot of sun as well, and is well-ventilated when the windows are open.
Quirky glazing allows the studio to stay flooded with natural light during the day. White walls and smart storage hacks make this an ideal spot for dreaming, painting and getting inspired.
Hope the architectural specialties of this villa and its magnificent location has inspired you immensely.