Antiquated to ageless – A home transformation to explore

The transformed bathroom has a proper storage, created below the sink. For easy cleaning and maintenance, the designers have prudently retained the height of this storage a feet above the ground. Stylish tiles have been cladded on the bathtub section, which now has a separate shower area. A shower curtain creates a space division. All new sanitary fittings and fixtures give a modern look to this space. Minute details such as a side handle for the bathtub have also been taken care of.

