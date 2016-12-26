The home with a steely elegance

Today’s home is one that has charmed us from the word go. This sleek home is a futuristic one with many modern industrial and minimalist elements at its heart. The white and chrome home is a design delight in more ways than one. It has been created by the interior architects at Estudio Cot. The best part about the home is the fact that the designers have managed to create a stylish and open statement in 1,000 square feet. Come and have a look at this compact and well-designed home.
The living room is a neat space that uses a variety of layers even with its minimalist style. The solid wooden doors match the floors and the couch has also been designed to blend in with the same. The designers have layered the space with walls and other elements like stone and art work.
The living room has been combined with the entertainment centre. The simple white walls and the brown and black couch along with the minimalist style coffee table make for a cosy statement. The floor to wall entertainment unit holds plenty of essentials like books and gadgets.
The kitchen and dining room have been done up in a red and white palette with an exposed concrete pillar, which grounds the space. The glossy round dining table has the perfect counterparts in the form of the red chairs. This furniture has been designed in a retro style with a modern finish. The bureau on the side is a white polished piece. All these details create an eclectic look in this small space.
The modern and future-ready kitchen has a slate hued wall holding the chrome appliances. The stove top is a slim glass one with a touch sensitive panel while the chimney has a panel that opens up when pressed. Down the corridor, one can see the doors that lead you into the rest of the home.
The living room is cordoned off with tinted glass and wooden framed sliding doors. The simple stone tiles in the corridor nearby makes for a neutral statement while a stone pillar, polished into a cube style holds an artifact on top. The exposed concrete pillar makes an appearance as well, and it is also visible within the living room.
The study lies at one end of the corridor. This simple space has a serene factor and it is cocooned into a corner. The designers have left the space open by installing a random glass wall. The chrome frame of this wall is in direct contrast with the exposed concrete pillar in the corner. The white furniture in this space is moulded and has chrome legs. The black stone pillar can be seen right outside the space, ushering people inside.
