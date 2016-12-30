This home cleverly combines contemporary with traditional

Situated in a wooded area, northeast of Berlicum, a town in Netherlands, this forest villa combines traditional regional architecture with modern elements for an inspiring look. Gables coexist with flat roofs for a unique appearance. It comprises of two identical volumes, one reserved for living and one for work. They are positioned in a way that gives the house a farm-like aura. The lush trees and shrubs surrounding the property offer ample privacy to the inhabitants and practically cut it off from the road. The backside open up to a gorgeous garden and meadow though, and provides space for enjoying outdoor pleasures. The interiors use elegant and neutral colours for a bright and smart look. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Villa Delphia.
The property is aesthetically concealed from street view, thanks to the towering trees and busy bushes. Red bricks and grey slate roofs contribute to the bold appearance of the villa. Nature’s bounty envelopes the buildings like a charming cocoon, inviting you to take a closer look.
As we approach the villa along a sleek asphalt road, the side facade facing us looks private and closed. A sleek column of glass windows gives nothing away about the interiors.
One of the volumes of the villa starts opening up as we get closer. Wood and glass make for a cosy, inviting and stylish look on this side.
Massive glass sliding doors open up the backsides of the two volumes to verdant and refreshing nature. The openness this side takes us completely by surprise, right after the private facade. The patio features vibrant recliners waiting for you to relax, chat with friends and enjoy cool drinks under the starry sky.
The grey and white dining space overlooks the green and rejuvenating backyard through the sliding glass doors. The dining furniture is sleek and trendy and helps our focus to stay on the gorgeous view.
Sleek designs and a grey and white colour palette are the highlights of this contemporary kitchen. There is ample space for moving around, prepping and cooking meals here. Smooth surfaces shine under powerful focused lights, while large glass windows offer a stunning view of the outdoors.
