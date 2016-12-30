5 living rooms perfect for a New Year's party

Agree to host a holiday gathering, only to find that your guests list is heading into uncharted territory? While for many it seems that serving as a host comes effortlessly, for some it is a rather nerve-wracking experience. If you're debating about the details of your home -from the menu to the welcome mat – here's a bit of inspiration from homify architects and designers for arranging your living room to be as accessible, comfortable, and conducive to social gatherings as possible.
Some New Year's themes are all glamour and glitz – this living room opts for a more subtle, laid-back vibe. The classy atmosphere created by the high quality, neutral-toned furniture creates a feeling of natural comfort that comes as effortlessly as throwing on a wool blanket beside the fireplace. A large coffee table in the center makes a great space for drinks and appetizers, while several different seating options scattered throughout the room offer a range of options for guests to make themselves comfortable.
This room is practically designed for putting on airs, with a lofty and well-lit design that establishes an open relationship with the forest surrounding the home. As the sunsets and the New Years festivities commence, this forest home will feel like an illuminated world in and of itself, enveloped by the dark trees and starry night sky.
This luxurious living room is placed in a four-seasons porch with folding panels that can be opened wide for warm days and pulled shut for cool nights. With the addition of a stylish suspended fireplace, this convertible room offers the utmost in comfort, as the temperature, light, and wind can be regulated in several different ways.
This high-energy loft brings more of an industrial urban feel to the living room, with fiery splashes of red in the bar stools, pillows, and blazing fire bringing warm energy to the room. A flatscreen mounted high on the wall makes a good addition for catching the Times Square countdown with the group gathered around!
The holidays always have a nostalgic ring to them – this comforting rustic living room is a vision of simpler times with its wooden floor, woven rugs, and upcycled farm wagon furniture. A New Year's gathering in this living room is particularly dynamic as guests are able to spread out onto the lofted mezzanine or into the open concept kitchen and dining room without missing the action!
Short on space for your holiday gathering? Get style inspiration in a tour of this fabulous 600 sq. ft. apartment!