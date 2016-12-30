Your browser is out-of-date.

5 living rooms perfect for a New Year's party

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
homify Modern living room
Agree to host a holiday gathering, only to find that your guests list is heading into uncharted territory? While for many it seems that serving as a host comes effortlessly, for some it is a rather nerve-wracking experience. If you're debating about the details of your home -from the menu to the welcome mat – here's a bit of inspiration from homify architects and designers for arranging your living room to be as accessible, comfortable, and conducive to social gatherings as possible.

1. ​Laid-back class

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Benchscape

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Some New Year's themes are all glamour and glitz – this living room opts for a more subtle, laid-back vibe. The classy atmosphere created by the high quality, neutral-toned furniture creates a feeling of natural comfort that comes as effortlessly as throwing on a wool blanket beside the fireplace. A large coffee table in the center makes a great space for drinks and appetizers, while several different seating options scattered throughout the room offer a range of options for guests to make themselves comfortable.

2. ​Lofty and lit

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This room is practically designed for putting on airs, with a lofty and well-lit design that establishes an open relationship with the forest surrounding the home. As the sunsets and the New Years festivities commence, this forest home will feel like an illuminated world in and of itself, enveloped by the dark trees and starry night sky.

3. ​Four-seasons porch

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This luxurious living room is placed in a four-seasons porch with folding panels that can be opened wide for warm days and pulled shut for cool nights. With the addition of a stylish suspended fireplace, this convertible room offers the utmost in comfort, as the temperature, light, and wind can be regulated in several different ways.

4. ​Urban atmosphere

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie
guido anacker photographie

This high-energy loft brings more of an industrial urban feel to the living room, with fiery splashes of red in the bar stools, pillows, and blazing fire bringing warm energy to the room. A flatscreen mounted high on the wall makes a good addition for catching the Times Square countdown with the group gathered around!

5. ​Rustic-chic comfort

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

The holidays always have a nostalgic ring to them – this comforting rustic living room is a vision of simpler times with its wooden floor, woven rugs, and upcycled farm wagon furniture. A New Year's gathering in this living room is particularly dynamic as guests are able to spread out onto the lofted mezzanine or into the open concept kitchen and dining room without missing the action!

What's your opinion of these holiday party decor ideas? Comment on these living room layouts below!

