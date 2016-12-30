The quaint country home with a modern spirit

The architects at Halma Architecten bring you a charming countryside house in Malden today. Surrounded by lush meadows on two sides, this residence is a mix of traditional architecture and modern finishing. The colour scheme both inside and outside the house maintains continuity and is serene. On the ground floor you will come across the entrance hall with a staircase leading to the first floor and loft, living room, a room for kids, TV room, kitchen, dining and porch. The first floor comprises of three bedrooms, a bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a home office. The loft features the guest room and laundry room. The floors in this home are oak parquet with under-floor heating, and anthracite-coloured tiles have been used in many places to contrast the white surfaces of the house aesthetically. Read on to know more about this bright and comfortable house.
The classic combination of white and grey make the house look timeless. In this northeast facade, we find whitewashed brickwork, anthracite ceramic tiles for the roofs, and eaves lined with zinc. Numerous windows painted grey ensure that sunlight enters the house lavishly.
Dark grey double entrance doors with glass panes contrast the white walls nicely, while the canopy lined with zinc offers protection from sun and rain.
Pristine white walls and high windows make the foyer a bright and cheerful space. Dark grey ceramic tiles on the floor, a lush indoor plant and a striking chandelier from Brand Van Egmond collection Hollywood add to the charm here.
Whitewashed oak flooring and trendy furniture make the living room a very cosy and stylish space. Large glass windows bring in ample sunlight, while sliding doors on two sides keep it separate from the rest of the house when required.
Sliding doors help to integrate or separate the TV room from the living room as and when needed. Pure white walls and minimalist furnishing make this room cosy and modern.
Equipped with large glass windows, this room with its neutral tones and cosy textures is the perfect den for kids.
With furniture rendered in oak and dark grey ceramic tiles on the floor, the spacious kitchen is perfect for preparing modern meals. Smooth countertops, contemporary appliances, and a bunch of flowers make this a very welcoming space.
Owing to its position near large glass doors, the dining space looks bright and happy. The white furniture is trendy, the chandelier gorgeous and the tall, white planter a charming touch. Sliding doors on the left take you to the living room.
With a trendy tub from Duravit and dark grey ceramic floor tiles, this bathroom looks elegant and comfy. A couple of wooden pedestals holding potted plants add warmth.
A shaded patio equipped with a fireplace for winter months and rattan furniture ensure that outdoor pleasures never end. This is the southwest facade of the house, and overlooks the manicured lawns and gorgeous flowers of the property.
Crafted from oak, the gazebo is a stylish structure housing cosy outdoor furniture and a barbeque for open air lunches. Beautiful hedges and potted greens offer privacy to the setting.
