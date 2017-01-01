A couple builds themselves a gorgeous front porch

Taking a step back to admire the wholesomeness of the project, we notice how the wooden porch matches the roof tiles beautifully. The vines cladding the metal structure on the porch keep the sun at bay, while the paved walkway adds to the charm of the property.

Hope this simple yet gorgeous project has given you many ideas for your own porch. Here’s another story you might like - 13 Ideas For The Roof Of Your Home.