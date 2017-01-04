6 master bedrooms designed for sweet slumber

Welcome the flavours of a French lifestyle with a bedroom like this! Rendered in light-hued wood, the headboard, wardrobe, chair and writing desk, as well as the bench at the foot of the bed look charming. Touches of sunny yellow add spunk to the wardrobe, bed and bench too. The buttoned upholstery of the bench is a classic touch.

Now you have no excuse to not decorate your bedroom in a trendy and sensuous way and spend some quality time together. Add a pinch of your creativity as well. Here’s another story - 10 bewitching bedrooms you can’t resist.