6 master bedrooms designed for sweet slumber

Justwords Justwords
homify
While all other rooms in a house are shared by the entire family during different times of the day, the master bedroom should be a cozy and romantic nook solely reserved for the couple. A beautiful and soothing master bedroom is the perfect space for discussing life goals, dreams, children’s needs, sleeping peacefully and being passionate. So take a look at these 6 appealing master bedrooms with your partner, and get ideas to create a love sanctuary for yourself.

1. Youthful charm

In this refreshingly young bedroom, a dark bed contrasts the light wooden flooring and features plump cushions for a comfy appeal. The golden bedside lamps add warmth to the concrete wall behind the bed, while accent lighting divides the different functional parts of the bedroom such as the study and bathroom entrance tastefully.

2. The mirror effect

A massive mirror in a walnut frame is the highlight of this neutral and cosy bedroom, adding a hint of glamour to the space besides helping you to get ready. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Decore Interiorismo, this bedroom features subtle grey and beige tones, soothing lights and elegant furniture for an inviting look. The light padding behind the bed and the carpet adds extra comfort here.

3. When rustic meets modern

The unique headboard of the bed gives the room a warm and rustic feel. Tapestry in earthy shades cover the entire wall here, and the look can also be mimicked with wooden pellets or boards. The bedding goes well with the rustic wall, while the bananas add a vibrant touch.

4. Warm wooden glory

P+0 Arquitectura

Narigua House

With the floor, walls and even ceiling covered in various rich shades of wood, this bedroom will always stay warm and cosy. The vibrant rusty red and electric blue tones of the bedding add pizzazz to the wooden environment, while the silky textiles make for a regal look.

5. Ultramodern

The perfect combination of black, white and grey make this sophisticated bedroom an ideal place to retire for a modern couple. The mysterious and smooth wallpaper, the buttoned headboard, the simple but cosy bed and a touch of bronze in the bedding make this room truly welcoming.

6. The French connection

Welcome the flavours of a French lifestyle with a bedroom like this! Rendered in light-hued wood, the headboard, wardrobe, chair and writing desk, as well as the bench at the foot of the bed look charming. Touches of sunny yellow add spunk to the wardrobe, bed and bench too. The buttoned upholstery of the bench is a classic touch.

Now you have no excuse to not decorate your bedroom in a trendy and sensuous way and spend some quality time together. Add a pinch of your creativity as well. Here’s another story - 10 bewitching bedrooms you can’t resist.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

