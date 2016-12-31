The boldest house on the block

Building a modern house that blends practicality with style is not as simple as it may sound! With a plethora of designs, materials, colours and themes at your fingertips, it’s easy to make mistakes, with disastrous results. However, with a skilled team of architects, the final product is sure to be a dream! Let us look at a modern project undertaken by Homekoncept, whose team has created a residence that boasts of stunning monochromatic elegance paired with every modern convenience. Let’s explore!
The monochromatic theme of the house is cool and elegant, with this classic colour palette gaining uniqueness through the unusual predominance of black over white. The back of the house is even more sophisticated, with the white surround creating a stunning impact amidst the black. The chic patio and manicured lawn complement the elegance of the building. Recliners and rattan furniture allow comfy seating with friends while sipping on drinks and relishing barbeques.
The presence of wood lends warmth to the façade and the skylights ensure the entry of ample natural light.
The gorgeous living area continues the monochromatic theme but in reverse – with white taking prominence over black. The double height of the ceiling and plush sofa are complemented by designer lights. A textured brick wall stands like a spectacular centrepiece between the living and dining areas.
The minimalist dining and kitchen area is an ideal blend of functionality and style with sophisticated hanging lights, multiple windows, sleek wooden cabinets and gleaming countertops. Potted plants add a refreshing touch.
Deviating from black and white, the bedroom has a beautiful soft grey décor warmed by wooden furniture. A glass partition separates it from the study area while large skylights bring in tons of sun and fresh air.
An open-plan design ensures ease of movement and an elegant integration of spaces on the ground floor.
The equally spacious first floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, all flooded with natural light.
The mesmerising combination of a simple but stunning colour palette with beautiful and trendy accessories makes this project by Homekoncept a standout residence in the arena of elegant modern minimalism!