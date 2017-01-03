5 kitchen renos to inspire a few changes in 2017

The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home, which is why it's so important that its up to date with the latest trends. In 2017, never has it been so important to have a stylish kitchen with the latest accessories and appliances.
In order to really inspire you as you start the year, we've put together a list of five fabulous kitchen renovations that prove just how much potential exists in your cooking area. With a few changes here and there, you can turn a boring and uninspiring kitchen into a gorgeous and trendy space.
Are you curious to see more?
This modern kitchen, renovated by professionals Home Staging Factory, is classic, simple and homely. Cream cabinets and tiled walls work in harmony with the light wooden counters and shelves.
This is a wonderful example of simple can be very effective!
The kitchen before the renovation is very old-fashioned and outdated with tacky blue patterned tiles and old-fashioned white cupboards with kitsch blue handles.
It was also a mess and in serious need of a breath of fresh air!
This old 70's style kitchen with its mustard yellow cabinets and old-fashioned floors is a real eyesore. There is no order or strategy, which means that the furniture is completely in the way. The counters are also littered with cutlery, crockery and utensils.
The red, yellow and green tones also clash, resulting in a very unappealing look and feel.
The designers have redistributed the kitchen space, installing a U-shape counter and cabinets, which makes this area far more well arranged and spacious. There is plenty of storage, allowing all cutlery, crockery and utensils to be stored neatly out of sight.
This room is a kitchen, but it features all sorts of odd furniture and items that don't seem to fit into the functionality of the kitchen!
This room is also very boring and bland with a lack of heart and soul.
Now this is a kitchen with heart and soul!
The parquet flooring has remained, but everything else has been completely transformed. The white counters and pale lavender walls makes for a gorgeous country-style kitchen, enhanced by the light wooden counter tops.
The functionality of this space is also far more defined, with a beautiful cooking space and a cozy little dining area.
This kitchen is in desperate need of a reno!
The maroon cupboards are very outdated and do nothing to enhance this family. The kitsch patterns clash with the red tones, while the rug looks very out of place in this space!
The designers have replaced the whole kitchen, opting for clean lines, white tones and a minimalist look and feel.
White is very striking for a kitchen, making for a clean and hygienic space. The abundance of storage ensures that only the most functional and most necessary of items are on display.
This gloomy little kitchen is dark and dingy with brown tiles and very old-fashioned cabinets.
This space has a severe lack of light, which does nothing to enhance the details and designs of this space.
The designers have opened the kitchen up into the dining room, making for a much more social and interactive space. They have installed plenty of lights throughout the space, ensuring that the details and designs are illuminated.
The white tones reflect the light in this space, creating a bright and expansive area.
From this angle, we can see how the blue tiles bring a subtle touch of character, charm, texture and colour to the cooking area.
The breakfast bar also provides the perfect casual spot for sharing a cup of coffee and a story of the day.
