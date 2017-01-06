BC Proud: A modern home on the Gulf Islands

Beautiful British Columbia. We really have it all in the westernmost province of Canada. Take our gorgeous and endless coastline for example. If only could find a way to bottle that Pacific Ocean breeze! Coastal living is at its best on the Gulf Islands in Georgia Strait or the Salish Sea, as it's now called. That’s where we’re heading today to show you this exciting project.

This custom-designed home, built on Salt Spring Island, has a sleek modern look with cedar wood accents. Architects at Linwood Homes created a striking home for their clients that suits the West Coast lifestyle. It’s a home that reflects and complements the natural beauty of British Columbia.