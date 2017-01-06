A home that's simply fantastic

Today, we are going to visit the city of Rosario, located in Portugal, where we explore a fabulous project, designed by professionals Vismaracorsi Arquitectos.

Located in a private neighbourhood, about 30km from the city, this house is low volume with a very open social area and more private spaces for the bedrooms and the bathrooms.

The property was built at ground level, with the garage located underground.

The interior space opens up onto a main entrance and then an office, living room, pantry, main bedroom, guest bedroom, bathroom, terrace and swimming pool as well as a laundry and storage area. Multi-functional and stylish, you'll soon realize that this home is simply fantastic.

