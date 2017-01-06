A modern take on traditional brick home

Today, we are going to explore a very modern take on a traditional brick house, where design professionals Benw Architecten have married these two concepts flawlessly.

The 2,800 square foot home is strikingly simple from the outside, yet modern and cozy on the inside. Not only will we learn how functionality, style and comfort can work in harmony with one another but we will also see how simple can be more sophisticated. Less truly can be more!

Let's take a look at this beautiful home that is unique yet warm and inviting.