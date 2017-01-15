This energy-efficient home draws inspiration from the woods

Our homes should make a statement about who we are and what is important to us. For the construction of this house in Belarus, the owners had two primary priorities: minimize their impact on the environment, but don't sacrifice the comfort or style they were looking for in a home.

Working with Zrobym Architects, in collaboration with Level80, they achieved that balance, creating a home that's characterized by simplicity, innovation and comfort.

Inspiration for the house came from the setting--a mature forested area similar to the woods we find in Canada.

Inside, minimal Scandinavian decor keeps the focus on the exterior views, accent colours bring the outside in, and the use of green energy lessens the home's carbon footprint. These are all lessons that can be applied in home construction anywhere in the world.