Get the 'Wright' inspiration from this gorgeous home

Situated in Limburg, Netherlands, this villa was constructed for a client who was previously living in Shaker Heights, a town right outside Ohio in USA. And he was highly impressed with the Frank Lloyd Wright style of architecture that he saw there. So the architects at Engelman Architecten BV designed this house with the romantic modernism that the client was looking for. A world-renowned architect, Wright designed more than 1,000 structures in his lifetime.

Drawing inspiration from Wright’s famous villa in Chicago, Engelman set out to base their creation on the horizontal layering and superb spatial division in which various components can flow freely.

Kolumba bricks from Denmark were used for the grey exterior walls, and large overhangs ensured that the villa looks quaint. Glass windows add oodles of style to this residence, while the trendy interiors are mostly rendered in smooth white tones. Rooms flow easily into each other and the decor is minimal yet striking.

- with files from an article by Johannes Van Graan.