Get the 'Wright' inspiration from this gorgeous home

Situated in Limburg, Netherlands, this villa was constructed for a client who was previously living in Shaker Heights, a town right outside Ohio in USA. And he was highly impressed with the Frank Lloyd Wright style of architecture that he saw there. So the architects at Engelman Architecten BV designed this house with the romantic modernism that the client was looking for. A world-renowned architect, Wright designed more than 1,000 structures in his lifetime.
Drawing inspiration from Wright’s famous villa in Chicago, Engelman set out to base their creation on the horizontal layering and superb spatial division in which various components can flow freely.
Kolumba bricks from Denmark were used for the grey exterior walls, and large overhangs ensured that the villa looks quaint. Glass windows add oodles of style to this residence, while the trendy interiors are mostly rendered in smooth white tones. Rooms flow easily into each other and the decor is minimal yet striking.
- with files from an article by Johannes Van Graan.
The grey brick walls of the villa stand out boldly from its neighbours, while the sloping roof with large overhangs add a hint of old world charm. The white detailing and glass windows are elegant touches, and the neat pebbled driveway is inviting as well. The home follows a design style from the 1930s that works remarkably well, even today. The horizontally-oriented roof bestows a compact form on the house, while the significantly lower garage creates a noticeable difference in volume heights.
A tall grey door with glass windows on the sides make for a stylish entrance, which is separated from the garage by a neat brick wall. The massive overhang offers protection to the entrance from sun and rain, while the green grass and pebbles add organic beauty.
Sleek and simple lines and large amounts of glazing rule the backside of the villa, just like the facade. The texture of the bricks is visible from quite a distance, while the neatly-maintained lawns lend a refreshing setting for the house.
Smooth white surfaces make the foyer a bright, open and attractive space, with a stylish wood and glass staircase leading you upstairs. A vintage artwork and a life-size horse sculpture steal the show here, along with the gorgeous white chandelier.
The lavish use of white and glass internal doors make sure that the home looks expansive and airy. A partial wall separates the living area from the dining space, but doesn’t hamper the connectivity of these zones. It also features a fireplace which provides warmth to both these areas.
A massive piece of abstract artwork framed in solid wood adds a striking dose of arty glamour to the simple yet stylish dining space. Smooth white surfaces reflect the sunlight coming in through the large glass windows beautifully, while the skylights also bring in more natural light. The furniture is sleek and regal.
The longish expanse of the modern kitchen makes use of white and grey hues to make a classy design statement. The island extends as a trendy breakfast nook with chic barstools, while modern appliances add a shiny touch to the space. Long and sleek glass windows bring in loads of sunlight, while the quirky bull figurines and a colourful painting add playfulness to the kitchen.
