A bedroom design to match your star sign

Horoscopes – or zodiac signs – are said to find common characteristics among groups of different people. There are even those who say that your birth date can help predict the future events of your life – perhaps it's not too far a stretch to say that your horoscope sign can influence the types of decor you'll find pleasing in your bedroom.

Using the general traits of each zodiac sign to determine what the individuals of that sign might enjoy most in their personal space, here's a list that includes an example bedroom for each of the 12 zodiac signs.